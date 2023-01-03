Late rally guides Cougars past Cozad in OT

CENTRAL CITY – At halftime of Friday’s game, Cross County trailed Cozad 27-17. With eight minutes to play, the deficit stood at 35-25, but the Cougars refused to fold.

A furious fourth-quarter rally sparked a 19-9 run as Cross County roared all the way back to force the game into overtime. The Cougars then outscored Cozad 11-5 in the extra period to cap a 55-49 comeback victory.

Cross County shot 15 of 33 (45%) from the floor for the game and connected on 4 of 12 chances from behind the 3-point arc. They also converted on 21 of 26 opportunities at the foul line.

Tanner Hollinger led the way offensively, as the junior knocked down half of his 10 shots and connected on 9 of 10 free throws en route to a team-high 19 points. Alex Noyd added 11 points on 4 of 5 shooting, while Hayden Allen buried 3 of 6 shots from long range and netted nine.

James Elgin tallied seven points, Ashton Seim notched six and Wyatt Hengelfelt rounded out the scoring with three.

Hollinger also led the Cougar effort on the glass with seven rebounds, followed by six boards apiece from Elgin and Seim. Cross County pulled down 26 rebounds as a team.

Seim dished out half of the team’s 12 assists, while Hollinger notched a pair of steals and a block.

Team and individual stats for Cozad were not available.