Late Pohl free throws help York girls fend off Amherst

“That’s where it is – you’ve got to stay focused and locked in,” Kern said of the team’s ability to keep at it defensively even when York couldn’t buy a bucket on the other end. “Teams are going to make shots. You can’t always control that so you want to control what you can control. We focused on playing good, fundamental defense and trying to make good possessions on offense. We did just enough to get that down the stretch.”

Amherst trimmed the deficit to 38-34 in the final minute before the Broncos got a turnover and Tesmer buried a 3-pointer to make it a one-point game.

York threw away the ensuing inbounds pass, but the Broncos stepped out of bounds as they went to corral the loose ball. The Dukes retained possession and Pohl responded by sinking her clutch free throws to provide the winning margin.

The Broncos finished the game with a 26-21 edge on the glass and a 12-10 advantage in the turnover department, but they shot just 13 of 46 from the floor and 7 of 11 from the charity stripe.

York, meanwhile, shot 16 of 43 from the floor and 5 of 20 from beyond the arc, but the Dukes converted on just 3 of 10 free throws – including an uncharacteristic 0-for-6 performance at the line from the normally reliable Shepherd.