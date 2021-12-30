Late Pohl free throws help York girls fend off Amherst

KEARNEY – As Mattie Pohl stepped to the line, the noise inside Cope Coliseum swelled and nearly tore the roof off the place.
Buoyed by a clutch Josee Tesmer three moments earlier, the Amherst Broncos had trimmed a 36-25 deficit to a single point with 11.6 seconds to play.
With York desperately clinging to a 38-37 lead, Pohl took a few deep breaths, paused for a moment, and uncorked the front end of a one-and-one.
Swish. 39-37, York. The senior collected the ball from the official, dribbled a couple of times, and unleashed her second free throw. Much like the previous attempt, the ball found nothing but nylon on the way down.
Amherst inbounded the ball, dribbled across midcourt, and fired up a prayer to force overtime. The ball bounced harmlessly to the court with triple zeroes on the scoreboard, showing the Dukes had withstood the Broncos’ furious fourth-quarter surge and emerged with a 40-37 win at the Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament on Thursday afternoon.
“That was a good basketball game,” York head coach Matt Kern said. “Obviously, when we had the lead a little bit higher we want to extend that and we did not, but that’s a credit to Amherst. They made some big shots down the stretch, but we have a bunch of winners on our team. These girls are winners, and they found ways to win this close game once again. They’ve won multiple close games in the last few weeks, and that’s a testament to them.”
When York’s offense faltered at times during the second half, Pohl and fellow senior Masa Scheierman picked up the slack. The duo combined for 14 of the Dukes’ 19 second-half points, and both played pivotal roles in fending off the Broncos down the stretch.
Scheierman scored York’s first points of the fourth quarter on a layup with 3:52 to play – a bucket that stopped a 6-0 Amherst run and kept the Dukes in front after the Broncos’ second surge later in the period.
Then Pohl drilled two clutch free throws immediately after Amherst had cut the lead to one in the waning moments and required the Broncos to shoot a 3-pointer on the final possession to have a chance at overtime.
“Her mindset, her competitiveness, she is the epitome of that,” Kern said of Pohl’s play late in the ballgame. “I love coaching her. She’s a great basketball player, and we want the ball in her hands down the stretch, that’s for sure.”
York surged out of the gate, taking a 12-7 lead after one quarter thanks to five points from senior Destiny Shepherd and four from junior Anna Briggs.
Pohl rejected an Amherst shot early in the second quarter and followed it up with a midrange jumper on the other end to push the lead to seven, but the Broncos scored the next seven points to even the score with 2:25 remaining in the first half.
Scheierman answered back with a pair of layups to push the lead to four before Amherst knocked down a trey to cut the deficit to one with 42 seconds to go until halftime. Undeterred, Shepherd pulled up from long range on the next Duk trip down the court and buried a three to make it 21-17.
With 10 seconds remaining in the half, Scheierman blocked a Broncos shot attempt, and the Dukes took a four-point lead into the locker room.
The score remained 21-17 early in the third quarter, when Briggs blocked a shot and Scheierman crashed the offensive glass on the other end for a put-back layup to push the lead to six.
After Amherst scored the next three points, Pohl drilled a shot from downtown, stole the ball from Amherst on the next trip down the court and Scheierman drained a triple of her own on the other end.
She then blocked another Amherst shot, Pohl crashed the offensive boards for a put-back bucket, and in the blink of an eye the Dukes’ lead swelled to 11 points with 2:48 remaining in the third quarter.
York maintained its cushion for the rest of the period and carried a 36-25 lead into the final eight minutes.
Amherst then held York scoreless for the first 4:08 of the final quarter but only managed three buckets of their own during that time thanks to some great defensive play from the Dukes.
“That’s where it is – you’ve got to stay focused and locked in,” Kern said of the team’s ability to keep at it defensively even when York couldn’t buy a bucket on the other end. “Teams are going to make shots. You can’t always control that so you want to control what you can control. We focused on playing good, fundamental defense and trying to make good possessions on offense. We did just enough to get that down the stretch.”
Amherst trimmed the deficit to 38-34 in the final minute before the Broncos got a turnover and Tesmer buried a 3-pointer to make it a one-point game.
York threw away the ensuing inbounds pass, but the Broncos stepped out of bounds as they went to corral the loose ball. The Dukes retained possession and Pohl responded by sinking her clutch free throws to provide the winning margin.
The Broncos finished the game with a 26-21 edge on the glass and a 12-10 advantage in the turnover department, but they shot just 13 of 46 from the floor and 7 of 11 from the charity stripe.
York, meanwhile, shot 16 of 43 from the floor and 5 of 20 from beyond the arc, but the Dukes converted on just 3 of 10 free throws – including an uncharacteristic 0-for-6 performance at the line from the normally reliable Shepherd.
Scheierman scored seven points in the second half and finished with 13 for the game to pace York, while Shepherd joined her in double figures with 10 – eight of which came in the first half.
Pohl added nine points – seven in the second half – for the Dukes. Briggs scored four, sophomore Kiersten Portwine notched three and junior Josie Loosvelt added one to round out York’s scoring efforts.
Hannah Herrick netted a game-high 16 points for Amherst, while Tesmer and Tenley Hedwiger notched six apiece for the Broncos.
The Dukes improved to 8-1 on the season and split their two games in Kearney this week.
“Having a chance to play St. Cecilia and obviously we got a great game out of Amherst, when you play those games it just continues to build you as the season goes on,” Kern said. “We’re sitting at a very strong 8-1. We feel really good about that. We’ve got to continue to improve in many areas, but it was a good tournament. We’re happy to get out of here with a win today.”