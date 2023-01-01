 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Late offensive surge by Exeter-Milligan falls short against Red Cloud

SILVER LAKE – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves nearly dug themselves out of a 16-point, fourth-quarter deficit on Friday, but came up short in a 37-32 loss to Red Cloud in the consolation game of the Silver Lake Holiday Tournament.

Down 30-14 heading to the final eight minutes, the EM girls rolled up more points in the fourth quarter alone as they had all game outscoring the Red Cloud Warriors 18-7 behind 14 points from senior Jozie Kanode and 10 from junior Savana Krupicka.

Kanode had three of the four 3-pointers made by the Timberwolves while Krupicka had the other. Kanode also went 3 of 5 at the line and as a team the Timberwolves were 4 of 9.

Red Cloud, which used a 15-3 third quarter run to build their lead, was led by Kari Kucera with 10. Tossing in six points each were Marissa Hersh and Addie Minnick. The Warriors were 13 of 20 at the free throw line.

Exeter-Milligan (1-9) will host Diller-Odell on today at 6 p.m.

Exeter-Milligan 5 6 3 18-32

Red Cloud 7 8 15 7-37

