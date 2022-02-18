Late Kanode free throws lift Exeter-Milligan girls

LINCOLN – As the clock ticked inside of 30 seconds, Exeter-Milligan needed somebody to make a play and save the season.

The Timberwolves led Parkview Christian 31-26 after three quarters, but the host Patriots battled back in the fourth quarter and led by a point as time dwindled down. That’s when Jozie Kanode stepped up.

As the clock wound down to the game’s final 10 seconds, the Exeter-Milligan junior drew contact on a 3-point shot and went to the line for three pressure-packed free throws, where the T-Wolves were just 7 of 18 for the game.

With the season hanging in the balance, Kanode calmly drilled the first foul shot to tie the game at 39. The second free throw also found nothing but net on the way down, giving the Timberwolves a one-point lead.

The junior missed the third free throw, but Exeter-Milligan held defensively and punched its ticket to the district finals next Friday with a 40-39 win.

Parkview Christian still ranked high enough in the wild card standings to earn a berth in the district finals even with the loss, but the Timberwolves needed the win to keep their season alive.

They trailed Franklin – who lost to Wilcox-Hildreth in the D2-6 semifinals – 42.4091 to 42.4074 in the updated wild card standings released late Thursday night, meaning had the Patriots held on, Exeter-Milligan would have missed out on a district finals appearance by .0017 wild card points.

The first quarter marked an inauspicious start for the T-Wolves, as they trailed 10-6 after eight minutes. Exeter-Milligan managed to flip the script in the second quarter, outscoring Parkview Christian 13-4 in the period to take a 19-14 lead into the locker room.

Both teams traded blows during the third quarter as the T-Wolves’ cushion remained at five points entering the final eight minutes.

The Patriots battled back during the fourth quarter, however, opening the frame on a 13-7 run to take a 39-38 lead before Kanode’s heroics put Exeter-Milligan back in front in the waning moments.

Defensively, the Timberwolves held Parkview Christian to 14 of 42 from the floor, but the Patriots did connect on 6 of 18 chances from beyond the arc. Exeter-Milligan, meanwhile, shot 15 of 43 from the floor but just 1 of 14 from deep.