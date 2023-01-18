Late free throws lift Norris boys past York 50-48

YORK – For much of the past month or so, the York boys basketball team has consistently gotten off to late starts in pretty much every game. Unfortunately for the Dukes, that trend continued Tuesday night against Norris.

The Titans took a 33-23 lead into the locker room at intermission, but York – which has been a second-half team all season – refused to fold. Trailing by eight entering the fourth quarter, a 16-8 Dukes run tied the game in the final minute, but the hosts were whistled for a foul with 3.4 seconds left. The Titans made both free throws, and that proved to be the difference as the visitors escaped 50-48.

“I thought we competed in the second half,” York head coach Scott Lamberty said. “In the first half we didn’t compete well. They took it to us, they took it to the basket and we dug ourselves another double-digit hole. We dug ourselves out of it, but we just didn’t finish at the end.”

Norris buried nine shots from inside the 2-point arc and drained five 3-pointers as the Titan offense fired on all cylinders in the first half.

However, the Dukes didn’t bend and went to work chipping away at the hole in the second half. The hosts climbed to within eight entering the final stanza thanks to a 9-7 run in the third quarter, then started the fourth on a hot note.

After Norris split a pair of free throws, Barrett Olson knocked down a bucket to put the Dukes within three at 41-38.

The Titans answered back with a bucket, but Olson buried a trey with 3:58 remaining as York climbed to within two.

Norris connected on a pair of free throws to push the cushion back to four before Ryan Seevers got to the rack for a basket with 2:45 left. Leading by four 30 seconds later, the Titans missed the front end of a one-and-one, but Olson couldn’t get the shot to fall on the other end.

However, Ryan Huston crashed the offensive glass and knocked down the putback through contact. The sophomore could not convert the and-one, but Norris missed the front end of a one-and-one on the other end. The Titans got the ball back on a turnover but gave the rock away themselves.

Olson made the first free throw but missed the second, though Huston again crashed the offensive boards as the Dukes retained possession with 1:07 to play.

Coming out of a timeout, the hosts were whistled for a questionable offensive foul with 58 second left, but Norris only split a pair of free throws to make it 48-46.

On the other end of the floor, Austin Phinney rolled in the equalizer through contact, but he could not convert the and-one with 51.2 seconds left in regulation.

Norris inbounded the ball and chewed the clock down, where the Titans’ shot came up short. However, York was whistled for a foul on the play and Norris hit both free throws with 3.4 seconds on the clock.

The Dukes had one last chance, but a half-court heave clanked off the rim and bounced to the hardwood as the Titans survived the hosts’ late surge and held on for a 50-48 win.

After a porous first half, York buckled down defensively over the final 16 minutes. Norris made just one 3-ball and six total field goals after the intermission, though Lamberty said the defensive improvements weren’t due to any specific halftime adjustments.

“We just played harder,” he said. “In the first half they lived at the basket because we weren’t ready to move our feet, and when they didn’t score they got a rebound and put it back in. They hit five threes in the first half which hurt us, but I thought defensively we contested better in the second half.”

Chris Garner Jr. led all scorers with 20 points in the win and Barret Boesiger added 14 for Norris. The Titans finished with 19 total field goals for the game, including six threes.

York also knocked down 19 shots from the floor, but the Dukes only connected on three 3-pointers. The hosts also went just 7 of 12 at the foul line, though Norris wasn’t any better at 6 for 12.

Olson paced the Dukes with 15 points and Seevers added 14 in the loss.

“They’re doing a better job of moving without the basketball so that they get freed up off the dribble, and they did a good job getting to the basket,” Lamberty said. “Barrett got there, Ryan got there and Barrett hit a couple threes. We had two or three rebounds we didn’t get, had a couple turnovers after a rebound and they scored, and when you add it all up, that’s what beats you.”

Behind Olson and Seevers, Phinney finished with nine points, Garrett Ivey and Huston added four apiece and Leyton Snodgrass rounded out the scoring with two.

Despite the second-half rally, York’s slow start ultimately proved costly in a two-point defeat. It’s been a concerning trend for the Dukes in recent weeks, one they’ll look to rectify in games against Fairbury on Friday and North Platte on Saturday.

“Everything is always on the table. We’ll take a look at what we think we need to do to actually get some energy to play and we’ll see if it works, but we’ve got to do something because we are not ready to play to start games,” Lamberty said. “We’ll probably have to put some extra sets in early to make sure we get a couple easy shots. We’ll figure something out and we’ll see if it works.”