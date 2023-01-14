Late foul shooting leads Cross County past David City

STROMSBURG – Cross County junior Tanner Hollinger scored the first five points of the game, and he also scored the first five points of the second half.

Hollinger finished with a game-high 18 points, and his five-point run to open the third quarter erased a David City halftime advantage as the Cougars slipped past the Scouts 51-48 in boy’s non-conference action.

David City fell behind 8-2 in the first quarter, but the Scouts caught fire as they scored 26 points in the period on 10 of 11 shooting from the field and 5 of 6 from 3-point range.

As hot as DC was in the first quarter, they were the complete opposite in the second as they scored just three points and their nine-point lead dwindled to just one point at 29-28 at the break. They were 1 of 9 from the field in the frame.

Hollinger opened the third quarter with a drive and then followed that up with his second 3-pointer of the game to put the hosts up 33-29.

Cross County extended their lead to 41-34 through three quarters, but David City was not done.

Cross County went the first four minutes of the fourth quarter without a field goal, and with 4:20 to play the Scouts went back on top 42-41 on a free throw.

The Cougars’ first bucket of the fourth quarter came at the 4:06 mark and they would never trail again.

David City’s Reese Svoboda hit his second 3-pointer of the game with 17.3 seconds to play to cut the Cougars lead to 47-45, but Levi Miller answered with two free throws to push the Cougars lead back to 49-45.

With Cross County on top 50-47, DC’s Clayton Zavodny was fouled on a 3-point shot with 1.6 seconds to play. He made the first, missed the second and purposely missed the third, but the ball never hit the rim.

Cross County threw a long pass down court and Alex Noyd hit one of two free throws but the Scouts did not have enough time left on the clock following the miss.

Other than Hollinger, Noyd finished with 12 and Ashton Seim added nine.

CC was 16 of 36 from the field and that included 6 of 18 on 3-pointers. They went 8 of 10 from the line in the fourth quarter and 13 of 18 overall.

DC was 17 of 36 and 7 of 16 on both three-point shots and free throws.

Cross County travels to Dorchester on Tuesday and will be back home to host Giltner on Thursday.

David City (6-5) 26 3 5 14-48

Cross County (12-2) 17 11 13 10-51

DC (48)- Hlavac 8, Zavodny 11, Svoboda 6, Dubbs 11, Ca. Denker 12. Totals-17-36 (7-16) 7-16-48.

CC (51)- Miller 2, Hanson 3, Seim 9, Allen 5, Noyd 12, Hollinger 18, Elgin 2. Totals-16-36 (6-18) 13-18-51