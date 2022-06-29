Late five-run burst fuels SOS Juniors past York 8-6

YORK – Through five innings Tuesday evening, the York Cornerstone Junior Kings led the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels 6-3 in what had been a fairly standard game. That all changed in a wild and hectic sixth inning featuring not one but two controversial calls on plays at the plate and a five-run outburst from SOS in the top of the frame to provide the needed cushion in an 8-6 win.

Both sides hung zeros on the scoreboard in the first inning, as York starter Talan Hager tossed a 1-2-3 frame and Rebels pitcher Brayden Schmidtberger struck out the side in order.

SOS drew first blood in the top of the second, as Conner Schnell singled on a ground ball to right field and advanced to third on the play after an error by the York fielder. With one down and runners on the corners, Hager induced a ground ball to shortstop but an errant throw got away from first baseman Collin Kotschwar, allowing a run to score on the error.

The Rebels loaded the bases with two outs in the frame, but Hager escaped the jam with a fielder’s choice and kept the damage to a minimum.

York threatened in the home half of the second as Kennan Dirks drew a leadoff walks and Anthony White singled to left field to put runners on the corners with one out. Parker Friedrichsen grounded out to second, but Dirks scored on the play to knot the game at one apiece.

SOS loaded the bases nobody out in the top of the third after Isaac Whitmore drew a walk, Colin Vrbka singled and Hager beaned Schnell.

Hager rebounded by fanning Cohen Calahan looking for the first out but walked Eli Fjell to force in a run and make it 2-1 Rebels. Cooper Yungdahl tacked on another run with an RBI ground out, but Hager induced a fly ball to center field and Cameron Logston tracked it down for the final out to keep the deficit at 3-1.

Schmidtberger struck out the side in order for the second time in three innings in the bottom of the third, but SOS could not capitalize on a leadoff single in the fourth.

York rallied in the home half as Logston led off the frame with a single up the middle and Dirks drew a walk to put runners on the corners with no outs. Dirks then stole second, and a passed ball scored Logston and sent Dirks to third base before scoring on Landon Sterns’ RBI ground out

White reached on an error to keep the rally going, but Schmidtberger worked out of the jam with a fly out and lineout to keep the game tied at three.

After Hager hung a ‘0’ on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth, the Kings’ offense went back to work. Schmidtberger retired the first batter of the inning before giving way to Owen Krafka.

Wyatt Gartner lined out to third base for the second out, but Kotschwar reached on an error to keep the inning alive.

York capitalized on the defensive miscue, as Logston beat out an infield single and Dirks drew a four pitch walk to load the bases for Sterns.

Sterns fell behind 0-2 but battled back to draw a walk and force in the go-ahead run. SOS made another call to the bullpen as Kolton Neujahr entered in relief and promptly walked White, the first batter he faced, making it 5-3 Kings.

York wasn’t done, as Friedrichsen drilled a line drive single to plate Dirks, and keep the bases loaded with two down. However, Neujahr fanned Rylan Kamler to escape the jam and finally end the inning.

Leading 6-3 with the two-hour time limit quickly approaching, York went to the bullpen in the top of the sixth as Tanner Wagner tried to slam the door on SOS.

Whitmore reached on an error to lead off the frame and Vrbka singled to put a pair of runners on for Schnell, who beat out an infield single to shortstop and cut the deficit to 6-4.

Dirks entered in relief of Wagner and struck out Calahan looking for the first out, but Brayden Santos legged out an infield single in the next at-bat as the Rebels made it a 6-5 ballgame.

Neujhar walked to load the bases for Andrew Dubas, who hit a ground ball to Friedrichsen at second. The Kings' second baseman inexplicably threw home, where it appeared courtesy runner Logan Lindsley crossed the plate before the ball even reached the catcher White.

However, the home plate umpire disagreed, ruling Lindsley out and sending both SOS coaches flying from the dugout to argue the call. Their pleas were of no use, as the call stood, keeping it a 6-5 York lead with the bases loaded and two down.

The Kings weren’t out of the clear yet, as they still needed the third out – something that proved easier said than done.

After the fielder's choice, Dalton Pokorney drew a walk on a full count to force in a run and tie the game. Dirks induced a ground ball to second base, but an error allowed two runs to score on the play as the Rebels took an 8-6 lead.

Whitmore struck out for the final out of the inning, but not before five SOS runs crossed the plate to erase the three-run deficit.

With the time limit expired, the Kings went to bat in the bottom of the sixth needing two runs for a tie and three for a win. Phoenix Brown beat out an infield single to lead off the frame and took second on an errant throw, but Gartner popped out to shortstop for the first out.

Kotschwar reached via a hit-by-pitch to put runners on the corners, but he was thrown out trying to steal second for the second out of the inning.

Logston drew a walk to keep the rally alive and then stole second to put two runners in scoring position for Dirks. On a 2-2 count, the ball got away from the SOS catcher and went to the backstop as Brown raced home.

Neujhar left the mound to back up home, caught the ball and applied the tag as Brown slid toward the plate. The umpire ruled Brown out, sending both York coaches toward home plate as they argued the ball slipped out of the glove during the tag and the ensuing slide.

Once more, the pleas were for naught. The call stood, ending the game and sealing an 8-6 SOS win after the Kings made two of three outs in the frame on the base paths.

York held a slight 6-5 advantage in the hitting department but could not overcome five errors leading to a quintet of unearned SOS runs.

Logston and White each notched multi-hit games for the Kings, while Friedrichsen and Sterns drove in a pair of runs apiece. White recorded York’s other RBI.

Vrbka recorded two of the Rebels’ five hits, while Yungdahl notched two of their six RBIs. Schnell, Fjell, Santos and Pokorney also drove in one run each.

On the mound, both starters pitched well and earned no-decisions. Hager allowed three runs – two earned – on a pair of hits and four walks with five ‘Ks’ across five innings for York, while SOS’ Schmidtberger gave up three runs on three hits and a pair of walks and fanned seven batters in 4 1/3 innings of work.

Wagner picked up a blown save, allowing three runs – one earned – on two hits and failed to record an out. Dirks pitched one inning in relief and gave up a pair of runs – one earned – on a hit and two walks with two strikeouts.

Krafka pitched 1/3 of an inning in relief of Schmidtberger for SOS, allowing three runs – none of them earned – on a pair of walks and one hit. Neujahr covered the final 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief and scattered a pair of hits and two walks with one ‘K.’