Late field goal lifts Bison over Dukes

MCCOOK – Going into Friday night’s Class B matchup between the York Dukes and the McCook Bison, games the last two years had been decided by three points, both McCook wins.

In 2019 McCook defeated York 17-14. They recovered a late Duke fumble last year in York to preserve a 10-7 win, so another close game is exactly what was expected this season.

McCook sophomore Patrick Gross booted a 28-yard field goal with 17 seconds to play in the game to give McCook the 17-14win on Friday night at Weiland Field.

With both teams having strong special teams in the kicking game and both defenses in control Friday night, the game had the feel it could come down to a field goal.

The big play was a roughing the snapper penalty on the Dukes late in the game that moved the ball 15 yards deeper into York territory setting up the winning field goal.

York’s Dalton Snodgrass broke off a long run to put York on top 7-0 before the Bison’s first score came with three minutes to play in the third quarter.

McCook quarterback Adam Dugger scored on a short run and running back Jacob Gomez-Wilson broke off an 87 yard run for the other score.

No team or individual stats were available for either team.

York (2-1) is back home Friday night to host the Ralston Rams (1-2) at East Hill Field.