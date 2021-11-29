Late drought spells doom for York College women

Trujillo answered with a basket of her own, putting the Panthers back on top with 1:48 to play, but the Threshers’ Alex Bearup found the bottom of the net on the next possession and converted the and-one as Bethel reclaimed the lead – for good, as it turned out – 66-64 with 1:24 remaining.

York turned the ball over on its next possession and then missed each of its final three field-goal attempts as the Threshers salted the game away with three free throws down the stretch to clinch a 69-64 win.

The Panthers outscored the Threshers 47-29 in the paint and held a 34-21 rebounding advantage. York also shot 24-of-56 (42.9%) from the floor and connected on 15 of 16 attempts from the free throw line, while Bethel shot just 39 percent from the floor and 58.3 percent from the charity stripe.

However, the Threshers held an advantage in two key areas – turnovers and three-point shooting. York turned the ball over 25 times compared to just 14 Bethel giveaways.

Perhaps even more importantly, the Threshers shot 40.9 percent from beyond the arc for the game, including a sizzling 6-of-13 performance in the second half.

By contrast, the Panthers attempted eight shots from downtown and connected on just one of them, shooting a dismal 12.5 percent from three-point range.