Late drought spells doom for York College women

YORK – After racing out to a fast start and building a five-point halftime lead, York College led Bethel College by three points with 3:10 left to play Saturday at the Freeman Center. Over the game’s final three minutes, however, the Panthers shot just 2-of-6 from the floor (including only one of their final four shots) and committed four fouls and one turnover as the Threshers closed the game on a 12-4 run in a 69-64 win.
The Panthers shot out of the gate, scoring the game’s first nine points and building a 9-1 lead before Bethel made its first field goal at the 5:07 mark in the opening quarter. York built the lead to 13-3 with 3:21 remaining in the period, but the Threshers finished the quarter strong and cut the deficit to 15-13 heading into the second quarter.
York led 34-29 at halftime and extended the lead to 46-36 on Julia Trujillo’s bucket with 4:09 left in the third quarter. However, Bethel closed the period on a 12-2 run to even the score at 48 entering the final frame.
The two teams traded blows for much of the final 10 minutes, with the Panthers taking a 60-57 lead on Shawnau Johnson’s first basket of the game with 3:20 to play. However, Bethel’s Kendall Michalski buried a three-pointer to tie the game with 2:58 remaining.
Johnson answered back with another bucket to put York on top 62-60 with 2:34 left in the game, but Michalski drained another shot from beyond the arc on the next possession as Bethel regained the lead.
Trujillo answered with a basket of her own, putting the Panthers back on top with 1:48 to play, but the Threshers’ Alex Bearup found the bottom of the net on the next possession and converted the and-one as Bethel reclaimed the lead – for good, as it turned out – 66-64 with 1:24 remaining.
York turned the ball over on its next possession and then missed each of its final three field-goal attempts as the Threshers salted the game away with three free throws down the stretch to clinch a 69-64 win.
The Panthers outscored the Threshers 47-29 in the paint and held a 34-21 rebounding advantage. York also shot 24-of-56 (42.9%) from the floor and connected on 15 of 16 attempts from the free throw line, while Bethel shot just 39 percent from the floor and 58.3 percent from the charity stripe.
However, the Threshers held an advantage in two key areas – turnovers and three-point shooting. York turned the ball over 25 times compared to just 14 Bethel giveaways.
Perhaps even more importantly, the Threshers shot 40.9 percent from beyond the arc for the game, including a sizzling 6-of-13 performance in the second half.
By contrast, the Panthers attempted eight shots from downtown and connected on just one of them, shooting a dismal 12.5 percent from three-point range.
Bearup scored 19 points to lead Bethel, as she shot 7-of-10 from the floor and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. The guard added four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals as the Threshers improved to 3-6.
Trujillo shot 8-of-17 from the floor for the Panthers and went a perfect 10-for-10 from the charity stripe to lead all scorers with 26 points. The senior forward added four boards, two assists and a steal, but it wasn’t enough as York dropped its seventh consecutive game.
Junior guard Yionis Keith added 11 points, four steals, two rebounds and two assists for the Panthers, but she committed seven turnovers and shot just 1-of-5 from beyond the arc. Senior guard Amaia Diez notched eight points and three rebounds before fouling out in the game’s final seconds.
Johnson played just 19 minutes from the starting lineup for the Panthers and finished with just four points on 2-of-5 shooting, but the junior forward impacted the game in other ways as she finished with seven boards, an assist, a steal and a block.
Sarah Shelbourn scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds in 29 minutes coming off the bench for the Panthers. However, the senior guard also committed four turnovers, all of which came in the fourth quarter.
Kiara Pesina added five points and five rebounds for the Panthers, who fall to 2-8 on the season.