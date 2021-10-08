Late defensive stop helps Northwest football fend off York 24-17

The Vikings methodically moved the ball down the field on the opening drive of the second half, as Hartman capped the possession with a 13-yard score, his second rushing touchdown of the game.

York moved the ball into Northwest territory on its next drive, but the Vikings defense blew up a screen pass on third down and forced a punt. Jensen delivered a great punt, pinning Northwest at its own 2-yard line.

On a third-and-eight, the Vikings connected on a 19-yard pass to their own 23. On the next play, Tyler Douglass broke loose for a 41-yard gain on an option play. Hartman immediately cashed in, finding a wide-open Garrett Richardson for a 32-yard touchdown.

The play gave Northwest a 24-10 lead with 56 seconds left in the third quarter, but York answered back on a lengthy possession. On a fourth-and-six in the red zone, Seevers found Ivey for an 18-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to seven.

Trailing 24-17 with 6:26 to go, York opted for an onside kick attempt and the Vikings recovered. Northwest moved the ball to the Dukes’ 33-yard line as the clock ticked down, but the York defense answered the call.