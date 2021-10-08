Late defensive stop helps Northwest football fend off York 24-17

YORK – Grand Island Northwest scored a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to break open what had been a 10-10 tie at halftime, and a late defensive stand preserved a 24-17 Vikings win over the York Dukes on Friday night.
The Vikings got on the board first, as senior quarterback Sam Hartman plunged into the end zone on a two-yard touchdown run with 5:03 remaining in the opening quarter.
York answered right back, a 29-yard strike from junior quarterback Ryan Seevers to senior Kaleb Heiden the key play on a possession that ended in a 31-yard Garrett Ivey field goal and cut the Dukes’ deficit to four.
After a defensive stop, senior running back Marley Jensen broke loose for a 36-yard touchdown rush to put York on top 10-7 with 9:36 left in the first half.
Northwest moved the ball on its next possession, driving into the red zone before York’s Joel Jensen batted down a pass on third down and forced a field goal. The kick split the uprights, knotting the game at 10 apiece with 6:42 to go until halftime.
York’s offense marched down the field, driving all the way to the Northwest 24 before Ivey’s pass on a trick play was intercepted. Northwest answered with a completion into York territory, but a holding penalty negated the big play and the two teams went to the locker room deadlocked at 10.
The Vikings methodically moved the ball down the field on the opening drive of the second half, as Hartman capped the possession with a 13-yard score, his second rushing touchdown of the game.
York moved the ball into Northwest territory on its next drive, but the Vikings defense blew up a screen pass on third down and forced a punt. Jensen delivered a great punt, pinning Northwest at its own 2-yard line.
On a third-and-eight, the Vikings connected on a 19-yard pass to their own 23. On the next play, Tyler Douglass broke loose for a 41-yard gain on an option play. Hartman immediately cashed in, finding a wide-open Garrett Richardson for a 32-yard touchdown.
The play gave Northwest a 24-10 lead with 56 seconds left in the third quarter, but York answered back on a lengthy possession. On a fourth-and-six in the red zone, Seevers found Ivey for an 18-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to seven.
Trailing 24-17 with 6:26 to go, York opted for an onside kick attempt and the Vikings recovered. Northwest moved the ball to the Dukes’ 33-yard line as the clock ticked down, but the York defense answered the call.
On a fourth-and-three, Morgan Collingham stuffed the Vikings shy of the sticks for a massive turnover on downs. The Dukes took over at their own 32-yard line with just under 4:30 left and moved the ball across midfield.
However, after an incompletion on first down, a holding penalty set York back. A third-down sack of Seevers then brought up a fourth-and-33, but rather than go for it the Dukes opted to punt with all three timeouts remaining in the hopes of getting a quick stop and the ball back.
It didn’t pan out, as the Vikings picked up a first down on second-and-eight to salt away the rest of the clock and preserve a 24-17 win.
Both offenses turned in a balanced attack, as Northwest held a 335-317 advantage in total yards.
York's offensive line frequently opened holes in the rushing game, as the Dukes picked up 176 yards on the ground.
Marley Jensen led the rushing attack, as the senior carried the ball 24 times for 146 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a pair of passes for 23 yards.
Seevers connected on 11 of 17 passes for 124 yards and a score and added another 12 rushing yards.
York fielded a balanced passing attack, as five different receivers caught a pass. Ivey finished as the Dukes’ leading receiver, hauling in four catches for 29 yards and a touchdown.
Junior Dalton Snodgrass added two receptions for 23 yards, Heiden caught one pass for 29 and Austin Phinney recorded a pair of receptions for 20 yards.