Kush reflects on Finebaum"s incendiary Husker remarks

Finebaum doesn’t hold back in his opinion of Husker football and fans
If there was ever some motivational material needed to place on the walls of the Nebraska football locker room, look no further because Paul Finebaum supplied a choice quote this week that should have ruffled the feathers of the team and fans everywhere.
And he didn’t hold anything back.
Finebaum, who hosts the Paul Finebaum Show, is known by many as the leading sports authority in the South and the voice of the SEC.
This week Finebaum shared how he felt about Nebraska football and he even threw in some jabs about the Husker fan base, calling them “delusional.”
He admitted that Nebraska is a loyal and passionate fan base, but he also said they are delusional and still living in the 80s, 90s and 2000s.
But the words that came out of his mouth that should be placed in 12 inch capitalized block letters on the wall of the Husker locker room said this.
“I think you might as well say a prayer to this program and put it to bed, because it’s not coming back.”
If I was a Nebraska football player and had to look at that comment every day I went out to the field, I’d be mad and make proving Finebaum wrong a huge part of the 2021 season.
Some of what Finebaum said does have some truth to it.
We just haven’t had the team as of late and we do relive the glory years to try and capture what once was. I have evened listened to some of the rebroadcasts of past Husker football games from the 80s and the 90s so I am just as guilty as anyone. Sure, I love to hear Lyle Bremser and Kent Pavelka as they call the games of the seasons past, but those games have nothing to do with the current state of Husker football.
Every spring we get excited and we go into the fall with high hopes and expectations of finally turning the program around. The talk is all the pieces are in place and the Huskers will be back. A lot of that is going on now.
Well we all know, going into Scott Frost’s fourth season, that has not happened yet. There have been some glimmers of hope, but the inconsistencies still out-weigh any success.
Those words that Finebaum used may just turn out to be what turns this program around and instead of mail telling him what an idiot he is, we might be sending him a thank-you card.
