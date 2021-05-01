Kush reflects on Finebaum"s incendiary Husker remarks

Some of what Finebaum said does have some truth to it.

We just haven’t had the team as of late and we do relive the glory years to try and capture what once was. I have evened listened to some of the rebroadcasts of past Husker football games from the 80s and the 90s so I am just as guilty as anyone. Sure, I love to hear Lyle Bremser and Kent Pavelka as they call the games of the seasons past, but those games have nothing to do with the current state of Husker football.

Every spring we get excited and we go into the fall with high hopes and expectations of finally turning the program around. The talk is all the pieces are in place and the Huskers will be back. A lot of that is going on now.

Well we all know, going into Scott Frost’s fourth season, that has not happened yet. There have been some glimmers of hope, but the inconsistencies still out-weigh any success.

Those words that Finebaum used may just turn out to be what turns this program around and instead of mail telling him what an idiot he is, we might be sending him a thank-you card.

Spring Sports

This weekend’s sports slate just became a lot fuller with the NSAA having all four and five seed games of the subdistrict soccer tournament played on Saturday instead of Monday.