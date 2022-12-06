Krupicka, second-half surge leads T-Wolf boys to first win

BRAINARD – The Exeter-Milligan boys trailed East Butler 11-10 after eight minutes and 20-16 at halftime, but the visitors came out on fire for the second half. The Timberwolves used a 17-8 third-quarter run to seize the lead and cruised to the finish for a 45-37 win Tuesday night.

E-M outscored the Tigers 29-17 after halftime to move to 1-2 on the season and pick up the first win for new head coach Travis Kotas.

After a slow first half, Andrew Vavra canned a 3-pointer with 6:42 left in the third to cut it to a one-point game. The basket sparked Exeter-Milligan, which added a pair of Troy Kallhoff putbacks to take a 25-23 lead with 3:40 remaining in the stanza.

Tyler Due buried a trey and Kallhoff notched his third field goal of the quarter to cap a 14-3 run and pad the T-Wolves’ lead to 30-23 with 2:20 to play in the third.

The quarter ended with Exeter-Milligan on top 33-28 before Marcus Krupicka opened the final period on a personal 8-0 run as the cushion swelled to 41-28 with 5:05 to go.

East Butler refused to fold quietly and the T-Wolves’ offense stalled out after Krupicka fouled out with just under three minutes to play, but the visitors did enough down the stretch to keep the Tigers at bay and emerge with the season’s first win.

The visitors’ side wreaked havoc on East Butler defensively, as Exeter-Milligan finished the game with a 39-28 edge on the glass. The T-Wolves finished 18 of 41 (43.9%) from the floor and 4 of 16 from beyond the arc; the Tigers shot 15 of 56 (26.8%) and went just 3 of 17 from downtown.

Both sides struggled at the foul line, where E-M knocked down 5 of 14 free throws and East Butler finished 4 for 11.

Krupicka anchored the Timberwolves’ offense as the senior drilled nine shots from the floor and poured in a game-high 19 points. He started and finished the game strong, with eight points apiece in the first and fourth quarters.

Kallhoff followed behind him with eight, Vavra buried a pair of 3-pointers and netted seven points, Due and Carter Milton each tallied five and Draven Payne rounded out the offensive showing with one.

East Butler was led by senior Alex Pierce with 14 points, and Carson Borgman added 11 in the loss for the Tigers.