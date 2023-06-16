NOTE: This is the ninth of 10 installments recognizing each of the five finalists for the York News-Times Male and Female Athletes of the Year. One installment for each of the five boys and five girls finalists will run daily for the next two weeks, with the presentation of the Athlete of the Year awards set to occur later in June.

YORK – Exeter-Milligan junior Savana Krupicka was successful in all three sports she competed in this past school year.

She led the Timberwolves on the volleyball court and helped them to come within one game of the Class D2 State Tournament, she was the team’s leading scorer on the basketball court at 11.5 points per game, and when the 2022-2023 high school sports season came to an end, she capped it off with a medal in the triple jump at the state meet.

Timberwolves head basketball coach Jackson Krejci said at the end of the hoops season Krupicka made a huge jump from her second to third season in high school sports.

“Savana made a big jump from her sophomore to junior year,” said Krejci. “She led the team in scoring and played well on defense. She attacked the basket well and rebounded well from her guard position.”

It’s difficult to say which was her best sport by looking at the numbers, as she posted strong stats in all three sports.

At the state track meet, she posted a mark of 34-8 ¾ which was good for fourth place overall. She had set the second record a week earlier as she went 35-2 ¼ to place second at districts.

While her medal came in the triple jump, her versatility on the track was not limited to one event. She was second in the final all-area charts in the 400 meters (1:03.43) and she was fourth in the 800, (2:39.85).

After winning her medal at state, she said she would like to do more next year.

“I’m looking to continue to go farther in the triple jump and I’d like to practice some new events like the long jump,” Krupicka said.

On the volleyball court she hammered 277 kills, which was second best among area hitters, and she scooped up 229 digs. She fired 35 ace serves at Exeter-Milligan opponents and she was a team leader.

“Not only did she step up her play on the court, but she was a huge leader for us off the court as well,” said head volleyball coach Madalynn Fousek.

Krupicka was all-area in the YNT, CRC honorable mention and all-state honorable mention in both the Lincoln and Omaha papers.

Along with her 11.5 points per game on the basketball court she pulled down 4.3 rebounds, dished out 33 assists and collected 38 steals. She scored a career-high 18 points against both Friend and McCool Junction. Savana scored in double figures in 18 of the team’s 24 games.

She was an YNT all-area, CRC honorable mention and all-state honorable mention in the both the LJS and OWH.