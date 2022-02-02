Krupicka, Jansky fuel T-Wolf girls in 44-20 romp at Giltner

Krupicka, Jansky fuel T-Wolf girls in 44-20 romp of Giltner

By News-Times staff

GILTNER – Exeter-Milligan raced out to an 11-2 lead after eight minutes of play at Giltner on Tuesday night, then held the Hornets scoreless in the second quarter to take a 17-2 lead into the break. Giltner outscored the visitors 12-8 in the third quarter, but the T-Wolves emphatically slammed the door in the final period, outscoring the Hornets 19-6 over the final eight minutes to cruise to a 44-20 win.

Exeter-Milligan shot 17 of 49 from the floor but went just 1 of 11 from 3-point range. The Timberwolves also made 9 of 16 free throws.

Savana Krupicka paced the T-Wolves’ offense Tuesday, as the sophomore knocked down 5 of 17 shots and scored a game-high 11 points. Senior Cameran Jansky joined her in double figures with 10 points on 4 of 9 shooting.

Jasmine Turrubiates and Emma Olsen scored six points apiece while battling foul trouble throughout the game, while Maddie Luzum, Malorie Staskal, Olivea Swanson, Emma Meyer and Jozie Kanode all recorded two.

Kierra Papik rounded out Exeter-Milligan’s scoring with one point.