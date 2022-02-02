Krupicka, Jansky fuel T-Wolf girls in 44-20 romp at Giltner

Krupicka, Jansky fuel T-Wolf girls in 44-20 romp of Giltner
By News-Times staff
GILTNER – Exeter-Milligan raced out to an 11-2 lead after eight minutes of play at Giltner on Tuesday night, then held the Hornets scoreless in the second quarter to take a 17-2 lead into the break. Giltner outscored the visitors 12-8 in the third quarter, but the T-Wolves emphatically slammed the door in the final period, outscoring the Hornets 19-6 over the final eight minutes to cruise to a 44-20 win.
Exeter-Milligan shot 17 of 49 from the floor but went just 1 of 11 from 3-point range. The Timberwolves also made 9 of 16 free throws.
Savana Krupicka paced the T-Wolves’ offense Tuesday, as the sophomore knocked down 5 of 17 shots and scored a game-high 11 points. Senior Cameran Jansky joined her in double figures with 10 points on 4 of 9 shooting.
Jasmine Turrubiates and Emma Olsen scored six points apiece while battling foul trouble throughout the game, while Maddie Luzum, Malorie Staskal, Olivea Swanson, Emma Meyer and Jozie Kanode all recorded two.
Kierra Papik rounded out Exeter-Milligan’s scoring with one point.
The T-Wolves crashed the glass to the tune of 34 rebounds. Jansky pulled down 10 boards to complete her double-double, while Olsen grabbed eight rebounds and Turrubiates added seven.
Olsen and Jansky led Exeter-Milligan in assists with five and four, respectively. Jansky swiped eight of the Timberwolves’ 13 steals and finished two shy of recording her second triple-double in three games, while Turrubiates added one.
Turrubiates and Olsen each blocked a shot as the T-Wolves’ defensive pressure created 13 steals, two blocks and 22 deflections for the game.
Exeter-Milligan improved to 14-8 on the season with the win. The Timberwolves return to the hardwood Friday night at Hampton.