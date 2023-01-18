Knights tune up for CRC Tournament with 64-40 win at Hampton

HAMPTON – One stat that jumps off the page in Tuesday night’s Crossroads Conference matchup between the Nebraska Lutheran Knights and Hampton Hawks is the Knights’ 23 steals.

Lutheran had plenty of offensive opportunities as they fired up 67 shots and led 36-18 at the break before pulling away for the 64-40 win girls’ CRC play.

The Knights placed three players in double figures as they were led by sophomore guard Rebecca Hueske with 24 points on 9 of 16 from the field, including 2 for 3 behind the 3-point line.

Seniors Jasmine Malchow and Lily Otte added 13 and 12 points, respectively, as Lutheran improved to 7-6 on the season. The Knights were 25 of 67 from the field for 37% and 4 of 5 on 3-point shots. They were also efficient at the free throw line with 10 of 15.

Samantha Hueske and Malchow each had five steals and Samantha Hueske also led the team with eight rebounds.

Hampton was led in scoring by Nevaeh Lukassen with 14 points and nine rebounds, while freshman Gavin Gilmore added 10 points. Senior Lillian Dose had five points, four assists, four steals and eight rebounds.

The Knights face College View in Waco tonight.

Nebraska Lutheran drew the No. 9 seed in the CRC Tournament and will play No. 8 Dorchester in the first game on Saturday, January 21 at the York University Freeman Center.

Hampton (6-9) is the No. 7 seed and will face No. 10 East Butler at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Freeman Center.

Nebraska Lutheran (7-6) 19 17 17 11-64

Hampton (6-9) 9 9 13 9-40