Knights, Storm, Hawks, Bulldogs, Mustangs advance in girls CRC

YORK – In the opening round of the girls Crossroads Conference tournament Saturday at the Freeman Center, four of five games were decided by fewer than 10 points. Nebraska Lutheran, Meridian, High Plains, Hampton and Osceola all earned victories to advance.

(9) Nebraska Lutheran 41, (8) Dorchester 37

Dorchester led 32-21 midway through the third quarter, but the Knights closed the game on an 11-0 run over the final 3:46 and outscored the Longhorns 11-1 in the fourth quarter overall as they rallied back to advance with a 41-37 win.

“The girls did an excellent job of using the gifts God has given them to their full ability and full potential. They really understood this was going to be a long game and we were playing against a very high-quality team in Dorchester,” Knights head coach Moriah Hackbarth said. “They have excellent shooters, and we knew we were going to have to wear them down and it would take a little bit of time. They did just that, playing all four quarters all the way through.”

Nebraska Lutheran shot 14 of 38 from the floor for the game but went just 2 of 7 from three. The Knights also went just 11 of 26 from the foul line, but the Longhorns only attempted six free throws all game and made half of them.

Jasmine Malchow and Rebecca Hueske both tied for the game high with 13 points. The duo also combined for eight of Lutheran’s 11 fourth-quarter points. Behind them, Lilly Otte finished with nine, Tenley Williamson added three and Samantha Hueske notched two. Marissa Endorf rounded out the scoring with one point.

The Knights turned the ball over 22 times to 19 giveaways for the Longhorns but made up for that with a 31-24 edge on the glass.

Hailey Schweitzer, Baylor Behrens and Amber Kotas paced Dorchester with seven points apiece, while Addison Lehr and Gabby Theis both finished with six. The Longhorns shot 15 of 43 from the floor but went just 5 of 16 in the second half as Lutheran tightened up defensively after some early struggles.

“A big part of it came from the weak side, making sure our weak side was helping so that we could get back onto our girls faster,” Hackbarth said “Then ultimately, putting pressure on them was a big part of tiring them out and wearing them down.”

(4) Meridian 53, (13) Giltner 26

Meridian used a 14-2 run in the second quarter to take a 30-10 lead into the locker room at halftime and never looked back, cruising to the finish in a 53-26 win.

The Mustangs’ Jaslyn Ward scored half of her game-high 12 points in the third quarter, while McKenzie Hofstetter added 10. Kinley Kaczor led Giltner with six points.

(5) High Plains 44, (12) Exeter-Milligan 35

Exeter-Milligan took leads of 31-29 and 35-34 in the fourth quarter but went scoreless over the game’s final 4:49. High Plains scored the game’s final 10 points – all of them coming from the foul line – to fend off the upset bid 44-35.

“We had some ups and downs, some hills and valleys that we had to get through, but it’s a good win for us,” High Plains head coach Mack Alspaugh said. “It’s always hard to beat a team twice. They know what we’re doing, we know what they’re doing, but you’ve just got to keep going from there.”

The game hinged at the foul line. High Plains made just three field goals in the second half but 13 of 18 free throws, finishing 16 of 22 at the charity stripe for the game. E-M, meanwhile, made 7 of 16 foul shots. That nine-point swing ultimately proved to be the difference in the game.

High Plains won the turnover battle 18-16, but the T-Wolves made up for that with a 31-28 edge in rebounding. Offensively, Exeter-Milligan finished 13 of 48 from the floor and just 2 of 11 from three.

Savana Krupicka knocked down six shots from the floor and went 5 of 8 at the charity stripe as the junior paced the Timberwolves with 17 points. Jozie Kanode buried both of the team’s 3-pointers and added six points, while Jasmine Turrubiates scored four. Malorie Staskal tallied three points for E-M, Kiley Oldehoeft finished with two and Olivea Swanson rounded out the scoring with one.

High Plains finished 12 of 38 from the floor and 4 of 14 from three. Senior Hailey Lindburg led all scorers with 18 points and freshman Peyton Hofmann added 10. Courtney Carlstrom finished with six points, Allie Howell and Gahvi Lesiak added four apiece and Emily Ackerson rounded out the scoring with two.

“They say it’s really hard to beat a team twice, and we know that. Exeter-Milligan is really fast and very scrappy, but last year we got out in the first round and we all really wanted it this year,” Lindburg said after the game.” I’m just really proud of our team. We know how to work the ball around and we share the ball very well with each other, so I think we know when we get behind by a little bit we have to come back by a lot more.”

(7) Hampton 44, (10) East Butler 43

With both sides shorthanded due to injuries, the two teams traded blows throughout the second half as both sides refused to blink. In the end, however, the Hawks did just enough down the stretch to eke out a 44-43 win in a wild and wooly affair that went down to the wire.

“I thought both teams showed a lot of grit, a lot of tenacity. We talked at halftime that we had to clean up our fouls and clean up our defense,” Hampton head coach Margo LaBrie said. “In the second half we went to a 2-3 zone, but East Butler has a really good outside shooter so we had to change our defense again. I thought East Butler came ready to play, and I told the girls they have to have confidence in their ability, and it’s going to come down to heart, desire and who can mentally stay in the ballgame.”

The game’s final two minutes were especially hectic. East Butler had a streak of five consecutive turnovers over the final two minutes, while Hampton got a go-ahead bucket from Nevaeh Lukassen with 37.5 seconds to play and another on a pretty inbounds play when Lillian Dose broke free down the floor, Shae Kingery delivered a pinpoint pass to her just past midcourt, and the senior strolled in for an uncontested layup to make it 44-41 with 12.1 seconds remaining.

“We practiced our press break because they do an amazing 2-2-1 press, so I knew they were going to press,” LaBrie said. “We just threw in this new press-breaker right before we left where Shae gets it and Lillian flies down the court, and Shae must have called it because we had three different plays they could have ran. It was just outstanding.”

However, the Hawks were also whistled for a technical foul twice in the final 1:53 for touching the ball on an inbounds pass before the Tigers let go of the ball. The second one came with exactly two seconds on the clock and gave East Butler one final chance, but the Tigers did not get a shot off.

Hampton shot 19 of 49 from the floor compared to 12 of 45 for East Butler, but the Tigers went 16 of 26 at the line while the Hawks connected on just 4 of 16 free throws.

Dose paced Hampton with 16 points, Lukassen added 13 and Gavin Gilmore tallied 11. Kingery and Macy Miller rounded out the scoring with two points apiece. On the other side, Madison DeWitt notched a game-high 17 points and three other Tigers finished with eight.

(6) Osceola 41, (11) Shelby-Rising City 34

The Bulldogs broke a 16-16 tie at halftime with a 14-5 run in the third quarter, then held off the Huskies down the stretch to pull out a seven-point victory.

S-RC’s Taya Pinneo led all scorers with 19 and Ava Larmon added nine, while Osceola freshman Emersyn Prososki netted a team-high 18 points. Emma Recker and Courtney Sunday tallied seven apiece for the Bulldogs.

The CRC tournament resumed Monday with all games held at the York City Auditorium.