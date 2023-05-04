WACO – Fresh off a dazzling senior basketball season with the Nebraska Lutheran Knights, Trey Richert signed on the dotted line to continue his career on the hardwood with Morningside University on April 28.

“We stumbled upon some film last year, getting into that past junior season heading into his senior year,” said Trent Miller, head coach of the Sioux City, Iowa university. “He had put up some really good numbers and we loved that he was a multi-sport kid that’s excelled in football, track and basketball. They reached out to us a little bit, we set up a visit and it just felt like a fit, so we’re thrilled to have Trey on board.”

Richert said he also considered in-state schools Hastings, Concordia and Doane before eventually choosing the Mustangs. A key factor in his decision was his connection with the players already on the Morningside roster as well as the coaching staff. The campus and academics also appealed to Richert, who plans on majoring in accounting.

“I went out to some practices, played with some of the guys and just decided Morningside fit best for me,” he said. “All the guys seemed very good to get along with, I enjoyed the coach and the campus was pretty good.”

It was tough for Richert – who also played football and track for the Knights and competed on York’s Legion baseball team in the summer – to settle on basketball, he said. For about a year he considered both basketball and baseball, but the past basketball season helped him make up his mind.

Richert saved his best basketball for last this winter despite missing the first four games of the year with an injury sustained during football season. He averaged a career-high 21.4 points per game for Nebraska Lutheran and was efficient with his touches as he shot 160 of 344 (46.5%) from the floor, 59 of 166 (35.5%) from three and 70 of 79 (88.6%) at the foul line. All three efficiency numbers were career bests.

He also averaged 3.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.5 steals per game as a senior en route to York News-Times all-area co-captain honors, down slightly from his 4.7 boards, 2.4 assists and 3.2 steals a night during his junior season.

“Obviously, he can score the basketball. When a guy is averaging what he is, that’s very telling in and of itself, but we also love he was averaging so many steals and was very active on that side of the basketball,” Miller said. “He’s got good size and athleticism to him, so there were a number of things that stood out, but the biggest one for us always comes down to character. Everyone we talked to about Trey couldn’t say a bad thing about him, and we really liked to hear that.”

Miller said he expects Richert to fill the combo guard role for the Mustangs when he arrives on campus, but Nebraska Lutheran head coach Chris Beagle said the senior can play anywhere on the floor and succeed.

“Trey is the type of player that you can essentially ‘plug and play’ anywhere. Everyone can use more shooters and Trey certainly fits that bill and more,” he said. “He'll be a great addition to the team even before he sees the floor with the effort and attitude he brings to practice and off-season workouts. When he sees the floor, they'll be getting a kid who always makes the right basketball play. He's got a great feel for the flow of the game and is constantly looking to attack, whether that be off the bounce or lighting it up from deep.”

As he prepares to take the next step in his basketball career, Richert said he believes the strongest aspect of his game is his 3-point shooting.

“I’ve just worked so hard on it,” he said. “It is going to be a little bit challenging with the college line moving back, but I’ve got to just keep working on all aspects of my game.”

His high school coach agreed Richert’s biggest asset is his shooting but believes his biggest improvement has come in his ability to create off the dribble.

“He’s being more aggressive and getting to the rack, and then playmaking for others,” Beagle said. “That was huge this year especially for us, is he wouldn’t always come down and shoot or come down and try to take it, he’d come down and try to make a play for his teammates. That’s where he’s improved, but obviously who he is right now is a really good shooter, just lights-out.”

When he heads off to Morningside in the fall, Richert will have left behind an immeasurable impact on the Knights’ program. Beagle arrived in Waco during Richert’s freshman year and steadily improved from 9-13 in 2019-20 to 17-8 last season.

Over the past two years, Nebraska Lutheran has gone 33-17, thanks largely to the contributions of Richert and the rest of the senior class.

In a win at Shelby-Rising City in January, Richert surpassed 1,000 career points and leapfrogged Dustin Meyers for first place on the Knights’ all-time scoring charts. By season’s end, he’d racked up almost 300 more points to wrap his prep career with 1,303 total points.

Over his four years in Waco, Richert shot 41.8% (461 of 1,102) from the floor and 34.7% (223 of 642) from beyond the arc. He also knocked down 158 of 202 (78.2%) of his career free throws.

When asked to describe the impact and legacy Richert will leave at Nebraska Lutheran, Beagle called it tough to put into words “because he’s done so much you don’t know where to begin.”

“It was the joy that he brought with him every day to the classroom, the practices, and the off-season workouts that permeated its way throughout the team,” he said. “It was the attention to detail and competitiveness that drove and inspired his teammates to work harder. It was his humility, always crediting his teammates and his Savior when he would succeed. And it was his genuineness when he was looking to lead and mentor the younger kids on the team. The bottom line would be that Trey, and the rest of the seniors, helped me to see the vision and direction that we want to take this Nebraska Lutheran basketball program to and I couldn't thank them enough for it.”