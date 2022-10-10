Knights rout Palmer behind Richert’s eight TDs

WACO – Nebraska Lutheran quarterback Trey Richert continued a stellar senior season, as the gunslinger put up eight total touchdowns to fuel the Knights (5-2) to a 64-24 romp over Palmer.

Much as he had in each of Lutheran’s first six games, Richert dazzled again Friday night. He completed 28 of 41 passes for 450 yards and six touchdowns, but the senior also found the end zone twice on the ground as he finished with 68 yards on five carries to pace the Knights’ rushing attack.

Senior receiver Trevor Hueske was the primary beneficiary in the passing game, hauling in seven passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a seven-yard score.

Behind Hueske, Isaac Beiermann snagged eight receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns, Lucas Corwin finished with five grabs for 61 yards and a score and Jace Dressel added 45 yards and a touchdown on five catches.

Defensively, four Knights tallied double-digit tackles – Dressel (15), Bryce Malchow (15), Hueske (13) and Eli Vogt (10). Lukas Worster intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble, while Corwin forced a fumble and recovered it. Nebraska Lutheran’s other forced fumble went to Vogt.