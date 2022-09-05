Knights put up 70 points in win at Silver Lake

ROSELAND – Friday night produced another huge offensive game for the Nebraska Lutheran Knights as they cracked the 70-point barrier in their 70-50 win at the Silver Lake Mustangs.

Nebraska Lutheran (2-0) got another solid game from senior quarterback Trey Richert, who was 16 of 31 passing for 296 yards and four scores. He also had one pass intercepted.

Along with his four touchdown passes he also ran for four scores and finished the game with 11 carries for 86 yards.

Richert threw scoring passes to three different receivers as junior Lucas Corwin hauled in two scores and had three catches for 99 yards, senior Trevor Hueske had one TD reception and five receptions for 122 yards and Jace Dressel had five catches for 49 yards and one score.

The Knights led 34-18 at the half, but Silver Lake (1-1) outscored the visitors 18-16 in the third and went to the fourth quarter down just 50-36.

Nebraska Lutheran put up 20 points in the fourth quarter to secure their second win of the year.

Silver Lake did almost all of their damage on the ground as they ran for 377 yards with two back cracking 100 yards in the game. Leading the way junior Keaton Karr with 28 carries for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

Senior Jake Knehans scored twice on the ground on 22 carries for 121 yards.

Nebraska Lutheran finished with 418 yards of total offense to 434 for the hosts.

On defense the Knights were led by Bryce Malchow with 16 tackles, Luke Otte chipped in with 15 and Dressel added 13. The Knights had two sacks with Dressel and Caleb Eldridge getting one each.

Hueske recorded two picks and Corwin had one. Hueske’s two picks covered 137 yards.

The Knights are home this Friday night with Falls City Sacred Heart coming to Waco.

Nebraska Lutheran (2-0) 14 20 16 20-70

Silver Lake (1-1) 8 8 18 16-50