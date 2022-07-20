Knights put the focus on fundamentals in volleyball this year

WACO – Nebraska Lutheran may be coming off a 4-24 season last fall, but this year head coach Moriah Hackbarth has a bigger roster featuring talented athletes across the court at her disposal. While 10 players suited up for the Knights a year ago, Hackbarth said 13 kids went out this season.

Of those 13, two are seniors and four will be juniors, while the rest are underclassmen. As a result, the summer ball season is crucial in getting the younger players up to speed in advance of the fall.

“Our summer’s been going really well. We actually just came back from a tournament in Colorado, and we went 8-4,” Hackbarth said. “It was a lot of volleyball, but we got a lot of experience for our younger players and our seniors got to step up. Otherwise, there have been a couple of other tournaments. They’ve been doing well. It’s always good to get touches on the ball, and it’s been nice for them to work together and grow as a team. God’s really blessed their efforts this summer.”

Hackbarth thought the Knights had enough kids on the roster to field a junior varsity team this fall, but she still expected several of the underclassmen to work their way into the varsity rotation.

“We have a few sophomores that definitely will be doing some good things for our team, so it will be exciting to see,” she said.

The youngsters will also have help from two seasoned seniors in Lily Otte and Jasmine Malchow. Both bring talent and athleticism on the floor but are perhaps even more important off of it, providing strong veteran leadership.

“They’ve done a good job helping players that are new to the game know where to be, where to go, what to do, and they’ve really stepped up their own game,” Hackbarth said. “It’s nice to see, especially our middles, take ownership of the court and fill in for any weak spots we have on the floor.”

Otte in particular figures to play a pivotal role for the Knights during her senior season after hammering 101 of the team’s 258 kills last fall. She also led Nebraska Lutheran in aces (24), blocks (47) and digs (132), making her presence felt all over the court.

“We hope she continues to lead both on and off the court because our team is not only a group of players but sisters of Christ,” Hackbarth said of Otte. “That’s a huge part of the core of our team, and she does so much on the floor already.”

The Knights feature talented athletes across the roster and work well together as a team, but this summer is all about a focus on fundamentals. Nebraska Lutheran simply made too many mistakes in all facets of the game a year ago, finishing the season with a negative team hitting percentage and recording more service errors than aces.

“It’s the little things that really make a difference in every game,” Hackbarth said.

If Nebraska Lutheran is able to clean up some of the mental miscues, the talent and athleticism is there for the Knights to take a step forward this fall.

“I think the girls have the potential to do a lot of good things this season,” Hackbarth said. “I’d like to see them meet that potential but also do it in a humble yet confident way, really believe in each other and see where this season takes them.”