Knights power to 70-29 win at Weeping Water

WEEPING WATER – In his second game back since the football injury in October that sidelined Trey Richert till last week, the senior fired in a game-high 29 points and the Nebraska Lutheran Knights rolled to the 70-29 win at Weeping in boys non-conference action.

Nebraska Lutheran (6-1) took a 26-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.

They led 39-17 at the break and 62-29 through three quarters.

The Knights’ defense held the hosts scoreless over the final eight minutes.

Other than Richert’s 29, freshman Luke Otte was the only other player in double figures with 13. Jace Dressel added eight.

The Knights were 26 of 54 from the field for 48% and 9 of 21 overall from three with Richert hitting 7 of 11 behind the circle.

They went to the line, attempted 17 free throws and hit nine.

Junior Silas Vogel led the team in rebounding with 11, junior Eli Vogt led the way with six assists and Trevor Hueske had four steals.

No team or individual stats were available for the Weeping Water Indians.

Nebraska Lutheran took on D2 No. 6 Osceola on Tuesday.

Nebraska Lutheran (6-1) 26 13 23 8-70

Weeping Water (1-3) 7 10 12 0-29