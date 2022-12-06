Knights’ offensive struggles in second half lead to loss at Meridian

DAYKIN – The start to the season on the offensive was a strong one for the Nebraska Lutheran Knights girls’ basketball team as they put up 28 first-half points and held a two-point halftime lead over D1 No. 10 Meridian.

The second half was a different story as the Mustangs took control with a 17-7 scoring advantage in the third quarter, and the Meridian defense held the Nebraska Lutheran girls to just 11 second-half points in the 50-39 final in Crossroads Conference play.

The Knights had two girls in double figures as they were led by senior Lily Otte with 12 points and sophomore Rebecca Hueske added 10. Senior Jasmine Malchow tossed in eight. The Knights were 16 of 44 from the field for 36% and hit just 1 of 12 tries from behind the arc.

Meridian also had two players in double figures as junior Jaala Stewart and senior Jaslyn Ward scored 13 and 11, respectively. The Mustangs hit 18 of 46 from the field for 39% and connected on 6 of 18 tries from behind the arc for 33%.

Samantha Hueske led the Knights on the glass with seven rebounds, while Otte had five steals.

Both teams struggled at the free throw line as the Knights were 6 of 15 and the Mustangs just 8 of 18.

Nebraska Lutheran was in St. Edward Tuesday night to take on the Beavers in non-conference action.

Nebraska Lutheran (0-1) 15 13 7 4-39

Meridian (2-0) 9 17 17 7-50