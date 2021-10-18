Knights of Lutheran wrap up grid season with loss to Fullerton

WACO – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights hit the gridiron for the final time this season Friday night, where they fell to the Fullerton Warriors 48-6 and finished the year 1-7.

Junior quarterback Trey Richert completed 28 of 57 passes for 363 yards with a touchdown and an interception and also picked up eight rushing yards on five carries to finish as the team’s leading rusher.

Trevor Hueske finished as the game’s leading receiver, as the junior caught 14 passes for 163 yards. Senior Aaron Koepsell hauled in six passes for 103 yards, while junior Jace Dressel notched 87 yards on six receptions.

The Knights held a 363-91 edge in passing yards but managed just 13 rushing yards on seven carries. In contrast, Fullerton ran for 368 yards and six touchdowns on 34 attempts.