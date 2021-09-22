Knights of Lutheran volleyball fall twice at Shelby

SHELBY – The Nebraska Lutheran volleyball team nearly earned its second win of the season at the Shelby-Rising City tri Tuesday evening, but the Knights dropped a three-set match against the host Huskies after getting swept by Bruning-Davenport/Shickley in the opener.

BDS 2, Nebraska Lutheran 0

The Eagles handled the Knights with relative ease in a 25-21, 25-15 sweep. Taylor Silva hammered five kills to lead BDS, while Malory Dickson added four and four different Eagles recorded three kills apiece. Silva also made her presence felt at the net, where she recorded three blocks.

Mariah Silva led the Eagles at the service line, where she crushed four aces. Hannah Miller recorded a team-high 12 assists in the win, while Mariah Silva led BDS with eight digs.

Nebraska Lutheran stats were not available.

Shelby-Rising City 2, Nebraska Lutheran 1

The Knights took a tense opening set 31-29, but the host Huskies took the next two sets to win the match. Ava Larmon hammered a team-high 15 kills for Shelby-Rising City in the win. Nebraska Lutheran stats were not available.