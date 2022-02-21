Knights of Lutheran drop shootout to Walthill boys

WACO – The Walthill Blujays hit Nebraska Lutheran with a haymaker in the first quarter Friday night, as the visitors exploded for 24 points in the first eight minutes and led by 10 heading into the second quarter.

Walthill extended its lead to 45-29 at the break, but the Knights woke up offensively in the second half. Nebraska Lutheran scored 49 points over the final 16 minutes to turn the game into a bona fide shootout.

In the fourth quarter alone, the Knights scored 29 points in a furious rally that got the home team to within seven points with 1:21 to play. However, it ultimately wasn’t enough to overcome the slow first quarter as Walthill held on for an 88-78 win.

Both teams shot the ball well – especially in the second half – as they combined for 166 points. Nebraska Lutheran knocked down 53% of their shot attempts after the break and finished 30 of 66 (45%) from the floor overall. The Knights connected on 8 of 22 attempts from beyond the arc.

While the Knights shot the ball well, Walthill was even better offensively. The Blujays shot 37 of 68 (54%) for the game and canned 9 of 21 3-pointers.

However, the visitors struggled at the foul line, where they finished just 5 of 13. Walthill went 3 of 9 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter alone, creating an opening for Nebraska Lutheran to hang around. The Knights shot better from the line as they made 10 of 16 free throws.

Trey Richert racked up 20 points to pace Nebraska Lutheran offensively. The junior drilled six of the Knights’ eight treys and connected at a 40% clip from downtown. Richert canned 7 of 20 shot attempts overall.

Junior Trevor Hueske buried half of his 16 shot attempts and poured in 18 points – eight of which came in the fourth quarter as Nebraska Lutheran mounted its late rally. Jace Dressel went 3 of 6 from the floor, but the junior finished a perfect 8-for-8 at the line and finished with 14 points.

Sophomore Isaac Beierman shot 75% from the floor (6 of 8) and added 13 points as the Knights landed four in double figures.

Eli Vogt scored five points, while Aaron Koepsell notched four and Silas Vogel and Balder Soberg-Medin tallied two apiece to round out Nebraska Lutheran’s scoring effort.

Keiyan Parker buried 13 field goals and scored a game-high 28 points for Walthill, while Tyrese Lovejoy canned five triples and added 24. Kenyon WhiteEyes scored 18 as three Blujays finished in double figures.

Nebraska Lutheran held a slight 36-35 edge on the glass. Dressel grabbed nine rebounds to finish one shy of a double-double. Hueske and Koepsell pulled down seven boards apiece.

Richert dished out eight of the Knights’ 16 assists and notched a team-high two steals. Walthill won the turnover battle 21-18.

Nebraska Lutheran closes the regular season with a 16-8 record. The Knights begin their postseason Tuesday with a subdistrict tilt at Osceola.