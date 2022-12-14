 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Knights move to 4-1 with win over Giltner

  •

GILTNER – The Nebraska Lutheran offense struck early and often against the Giltner Hornets on Tuesday night. The Knights led 21-14 at the break and cruised to a 51-27 win in Crossroads Conference boys hoops action.

The Knights shot 19 of 47 (40%) from the floor while holding Giltner to 8 of 42 (19%) shooting. Eli Vogt led Lutheran’s offensive effort with a game-high 14 points on 6 of 9 shooting, while Caleb Eldridge added nine.

Lucas Corwin and Trevor Hueske added six points apiece, followed by five from both Isaac Beiermann and last year’s leading scorer Trey Richert, who made his season debut after missing four games with an injury sustained during football season.

Silas Vogel and Jace Dressel rounded out the scoring with three points each.

Lutheran held a decisive 41-25 edge on the glass, led by eight rebounds apiece from Vogel and Dressel. Dressel also dished out half of the Knights’ six assists in the win.

Phillip Kreutz paced Giltner with 11 points, while Cooper Reeson added nine for the Hornets.

