Knights hold home court, top Hampton girls by six
WACO – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights and Hampton Hawks matched up Tuesday night in Waco in girls’ Crossroads Conference regular season hoops action.

The game was close throughout as the Hawks won the first quarter 13-12, but over the next 16 minutes the two teams matched each other bucket for bucket and Hampton led 37-36 headed to the final eight minutes.

Nebraska Lutheran went on a 16-9 scoring run in the fourth quarter and pulled away late for the 52-46 win to move to 2-9 on the year.

Hampton slips to 5-8 with the loss.

No scoring or team stats were available for the Knights.

Hampton was led in scoring by Zaya Stuart with 15 points and eight rebounds. Lillian Dose put up 14 points and eight boards along with five steals. Nevaeh Lukassen was the third Hawk in double figures with 11 points and she also corralled eight boards.

Hampton is the No. 8 seed and will kick-off action at the York City Auditorium at 1 p.m. Saturday against the No. 9 seed East Butler Tigers.

Nebraska Lutheran will play BDS at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Knights do have one more game before the tournament as the defending Class D-1 State Champion Weeping Water Indians will be in Waco on Friday night for non-conference play.

Hampton (5-8) 13 16 8 9-46

Nebraska Lutheran (2-9) 12 16 8 16-52

