VOLLEYBALL

Knights handle Wolverines in four sets

  • Updated
WACO – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights opened their volleyball season on the right foot, picking up a four-set victory over Wilber-Clatonia 26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-21.

Senior Lily Otte led the Knights’ attack, hammering a team-high 10 kills. Marissa Endorf followed just behind her, as the junior whacked nine winners on 22 swings for a .318 hitting percentage. Together, the pair combined for 19 of Nebraska Lutheran’s 29 kills.

Sophomore Rebecca Hueske added five winners, sophomore Tenley Williamson and senior Jasmine Malchow notched two apiece and junior Kaylee Schoen rounded out the Knights’ attack with one kill.

Schoen crushed five aces to pace Lutheran at the service line, while Otte followed with four and Malchow tallied two. Williamson, Endorf and Karynn Bretschneider each added one ace as the Knights finished with 14 for the match.

Endorf led Nebraska Lutheran’s effort at the net with eight solo blocks, while Otte notched five solo rejections and one assisted for six total. Schoen and Malchow finished with one block each, giving the Knights 15 as a team.

Otte, Endorf and Malchow each tallied double-digit digs with 18, 13 and 11, respectively. Hueske notched 11 of Lutheran’s assists, followed by Malchow’s nine.

The Knights return to the court Thursday for the McCool Junction tri, where they will take on the host Mustangs in addition to Sutton.

