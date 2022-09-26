Knights erase High Plains fourth quarter lead to top Storm 44-34

CLARKS – The best way to keep a high octane offense from rolling up a big score is to keep the ball away from it.

High Plains did their job in that category on Friday night in the first quarter when the Nebraska Lutheran Knights did not run their second play from scrimmage until there were just 39 seconds left on the scoreboard clock.

Trailing 28-24 as they went to the fourth quarter, Nebraska Lutheran outscored the hosts 20-6 over the final 12 minutes and went on to post the 44-34 win in D2-5 District prep football.

High Plains scored the first time they touched the ball to open an 8-0 lead.

Nebraska Lutheran senior quarterback Trey Richert scored on the Knights’ first play from scrimmage as he scrambled 65 yards, but the two-point PAT failed leaving the score 8-6. Richert’s scoring run was the first of his five rushing touchdowns in the win. The senior finished with 12 carries for 112 yards.

The Storm marched right back down the field as Wyatt Urkoski punched it in from eight yards out and it was 16-6.

The Knights fumbled the ball on the kick-off return and High Plains recovered setting up the Storm’s third rushing touchdown of the first quarter.

In the game High Plains racked up 409 yards on the ground. Senior Mario Lesiak ran for 161 yards on 26 carries and three touchdowns, while junior Urkoski finished with 136 yards on 26 carries and one touchdown.

The Knights pulled to within 22-18 at the break and both teams scored six points in the third quarter setting up the fourth quarter comeback by the Knights.

Along with his 112 yards rushing, Richert completed better than 70% of his passes as he connected on 20 of 28 for 290 yards and touchdown passes to Lukas Worster and Jace Dressel. Richert hit five different receivers in the game all with 41 yards or better in the win. Corwin had three catches for 87 yards and Worster’s only reception went for a 69-yard touchdown.

On defense the Knights were led by Dressel with 24 tackles, Nick Cross added 20 and Trevor Hueske had 16. Dressel also added an interception and Hueske a fumble recovery.

High Plains sophomore Haden Helgoth had 12 tackles and sophomore Gage Friesen was charted with 11. Urkoski had the team’s only sack and sophomore Raul Marino finished with two fumble recoveries.

Nebraska Lutheran (3-2) will host Giltner next Friday while High Plains (2-3) welcomes Palmer to town.

Nebraska Lutheran 6 12 6 20-44

High Plains 22 0 6 6-34