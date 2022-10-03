Knights edge Giltner in five sets

WACO – After Giltner took the opening set of Friday night’s volleyball match, Nebraska Lutheran rallied to take a 2-1 lead before the Hornets forced a decisive fifth set. There, the Knights prevailed to walk away with a 25-27, 25-17, 25-21, 25-27, 15-6 victory, their fourth of the year.

Lily Otte hammered 23 kills to pace Lutheran offensively, while Marissa Endorf added 14 and Kaylee Schoen and Rebecca Hueske each collected six. Jasmine Malchow finished with one winner as the Knights whacked 50 kills for the match.

At the service line, Otte crushed a team high four aces. Malchow followed closely behind with three and Endorf and Schoen both had two. Ann Prigge added another ace as Nebraska Lutheran finished with 12 as a team.

Otte and Endorf led the Knights’ effort at the net with 10 and eight blocks, respectively. Samantha Hueske paced the team with eight digs, while Malchow notched 42 of Lutheran’s 50 assists.