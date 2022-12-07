Knights earn first win at St. Ed

ST. EDWARD – The Nebraska Lutheran girls basketball team controlled Tuesday night’s game from the opening tip. The Knights out-scored St. Edward in every quarter and cruised to a 49-15 win to even their record at 1-1.

The Knights outshot the hosts 70-24 thanks to an 18-10 edge on the offensive glass and a 33-14 advantage in the turnover department. Nebraska Lutheran connected on 20 of those chances, hitting at a 29% clip. That figure included a 4 for 16 night from beyond the arc.

Lily Otte and Rebecca Hueske tied for the game high in scoring with 15 points apiece. Hueske knocked down 7 of 13 shots compared while Otte shot 5 for 15, including a trio of 3-pointers.

Marissa Endorf followed with seven points, Jasmine Malchow and Bailey Schwabe finished with four apiece and Tenley Williamson and Samantha Hueske rounded out the offensive showing with two points each.

Both sides struggled from the foul line with Nebraska Lutheran connecting on 5 of 16 free throws and the Beavers converting on 1 of 6.

Samanatha Hueske led the Knights’ effort on the glass with eight boards, followed by six from Endorf and five from Rebecca Hueske. Malchow tallied six steals to tie for the game high and Rebecca Hueske notched five as Nebraska Lutheran tallied 23 for the game.