Knights, Eagles join Bulldogs and Cougars in boys CRC semifinals

YORK – Once Tuesday’s Crossroads Conference Tournament was in the books, the field for the semifinals on Thursday was set.
Four teams came into Tuesday and only two would advance as just two spots remained to be filled.
In the first game it was the No. 5 seed Nebraska Lutheran Knights looking to make it two wins this season over the No. 4 seed as they faced the Shelby-Rising City Huskies. The Knights improved to 11-3 as they held on for the 49-44 win.
In the second game the BDS Eagles built a double-digit lead over McCool Junction and had to hold on the fourth quarter for the 34-31 win.
The Knights’ win sets up a 4:30 rematch with No. 1 seed Osceola on Thursday for a berth in Friday’s finals. Osceola defeated the Knights earlier this January.
BDS will face No. 2 seed Cross County at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Nebraska Lutheran 49, Shelby-RC 44
When SRC head coach Grant Gabel looks at stats from Tuesday night’s CRC semifinal loss the one that is going to stick out for his team is the turnovers.
The Huskies made 23 mistakes and several of those ball possession errors that kept the Huskies from making up ground in the fourth quarter.
The game was tight throughout as Lutheran led 10-9 at the quarter and 27-25 at the break.
Knights leading scorer Trey Richert, who didn’t start but finished with 18 points, hit a huge 3-pointer to close out the third quarter and break a 38-38 tie.
SRC never recovered as they could not make up the 3-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
Other than Richert the Knights got nine points from Jace Dressel and eight from Trevor Hueske.
Nebraska Lutheran was 21 of 50 from the field and 5 of 16 from behind the arc. They finished just 2 of 6 at the line.
Shelby-RC was led in scoring by the Dutton-Mofford brother connection as Gabe had 15 which included four 3-pointers and Gavin finished with 10.
The Huskies were 16 of 39 from the field and 5 of 12 on 3-point shots.
Free throws could have played a huge role as well for the Huskies, but they were just 7 of 16.
The Huskies held a 33-21 advantage on the boards, but gave it away with 23 mistakes to 14 for the Knights.
Nebraska Lutheran (11-3) 10 17 14 8-49
Shelby-RC (8-8) 9 16 13 6-44
NL (49)-Richert 18, Beiermann 2, E. Vogt 4, Hueske 8, Koepsell 5, Jiang 3, Dressel 9. Totals-21-50 (5-16) 2-6-49
SRC (44)-Whitmore 7, Schultz 7, White 5, Gavin Dutton-Mofford 10, Gabe Dutton-Mofford 15. Totals-16-39 (5-12) 7-16-44.
BDS 34, McCool Junction 31
After out playing the BDS Eagles through most of the third quarter the McCool Junction Mustangs had nothing to show for it. They went into the second half 11 points down and were still 11 down to open the fourth quarter.
But McCool still had plenty of fight left in them as they climbed all the way back to within one-point at 32-31 with 8.3 seconds to play, but would come up three points short in the 34-31 final.
Two free throws by senior Tyler Grote with 7.6 seconds to play gave the Eagles a three-point lead forcing the Mustangs to go for a 3-pointer.
Isaac Stark got the ball at the top of the key, waited for someone to flash open, but they never did, forcing him to take a wild shot as the clock expired.
McCool’s comeback was sparked by senior Stark who scored eight points in the fourth quarter and finished with 11.
Also in double figures for the Mustangs was freshman Mapieu Kuochinin with 10.
BDS led 9-5 at the end of the first quarter and 19-8 at the half.
The Eagles’ scoring was led by Tanner Bolte with 10 and seven each from Tyler Grote and Eli Noel.
MCJ (7-8) was 13 of 54 from the field and missed all eight 3-point attempts. They were 5 of 12 at the line.
BDS (10-6) finished up 11 of 37 and they also struggled from 3-point range hitting just 1 of 10. They were a respectable 11 of 18 at the line.
McCool JCT (7-8) 5 3 8 15-31
BDS (10-6) 9 10 8 8-34
MCJ (31)-Neville 2, Wilkinson 2, Stark 11, Garretson 8, Kuochinin 10. Totals-13-54 (0-8) 5-12-31
BDS (34)-Grote 7, Norder 6, Z. Hoins 4, Noel 7, Bolte 10. Totals-11-37 (1-10) 11-18-34