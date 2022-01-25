Knights, Eagles join Bulldogs and Cougars in boys CRC semifinals

YORK – Once Tuesday’s Crossroads Conference Tournament was in the books, the field for the semifinals on Thursday was set.

Four teams came into Tuesday and only two would advance as just two spots remained to be filled.

In the first game it was the No. 5 seed Nebraska Lutheran Knights looking to make it two wins this season over the No. 4 seed as they faced the Shelby-Rising City Huskies. The Knights improved to 11-3 as they held on for the 49-44 win.

In the second game the BDS Eagles built a double-digit lead over McCool Junction and had to hold on the fourth quarter for the 34-31 win.

The Knights’ win sets up a 4:30 rematch with No. 1 seed Osceola on Thursday for a berth in Friday’s finals. Osceola defeated the Knights earlier this January.

BDS will face No. 2 seed Cross County at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Nebraska Lutheran 49, Shelby-RC 44

When SRC head coach Grant Gabel looks at stats from Tuesday night’s CRC semifinal loss the one that is going to stick out for his team is the turnovers.