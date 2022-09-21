Knights drop two at home volleyball tri

WACO – Nebraska Lutheran hosted conference foes Bruning-Davenport/Shickley and Shelby-Rising City for a volleyball tri Tuesday night, but the Knights came up empty in both matches as they fell to BDS in two and dropped a three-set affair against the Huskies.

BDS 2, Nebraska Lutheran 0

Nebraska Lutheran battled in the first set before falling short 26-24, but the second set was all BDS as the Eagles rolled to a 25-14 win to complete the sweep.

The Knights finished with 10 kills in the match, led by three apiece from senior Lily Otte and junior Marissa Endorf. Junior Kaylee Schoen notched a pair of winners, while senior Jasmine Malchow and sophomore Rebecca Hueske each had one.

Otte crushed a pair of aces at the service line and Malchow, Schoen and Karynn Bretschneider all added one as the Knights finished with five for the match.

Endorf led the Lutheran effort at net with seven blocks, while Otte notched three. Hueske recorded a team-high six digs and Malchow led the way with eight assists.

Shelby-Rising City 2, Nebraska Lutheran 1

After the Huskies took the opening set 25-22, the Knights answered back with a 25-23 win in the second to force a decisive third set. There, S-RC pulled out the 2-1 win in the match with a 25-15 victory.

Otte hammered nine kills and Endorf added for as the duo combined for 13 of Lutheran’s 15 kills. The other two winners went to Hueske.

At the service line, Schoen crushed a trio of aces while Hueske and Otte both tallied one. Otte recorded eight blocks and Endorf followed with six.

Three Knights reached double figures in digs – Hueske (16), Schoen (11) and Otte (10). Malchow led the team with seven assists, while Bretschneider had five.