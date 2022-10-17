Knights drop 52-8 grid final at Osceola

OSCEOLA – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights took the ball down the field on their first possession and set themselves up for a possible tying touchdown after the Osceola Bulldogs needed just six plays to march down the field and take an 8-0 lead.

The Knights faced a fourth-and-one at the Bulldog five yard line, but senior Trey Richert came up short on the quarterback sneak and Osceola took over.

The Bulldogs went 95 yards to open a 14-0 lead and the Knights never recovered, losing their season finale in D2-5 action 52-8 on Friday night.

To make things worse the Knights also lost Richert to a wrist or arm injury midway through the second quarter. Richert came in averaging 327 yards per game passing.

Osceola got three touchdowns each from senior Isaiah Zelasney, who ran the ball for 248 yards on 11 carries, and junior Kale Gustafson who also carried 11 times and finished with 124 yards.

The Bulldogs racked up 383 yards rushing and Gustafson completed 1 of 3 passes for 40 yards and a touchdown to Zelasney.

Nebraska Lutheran still had a solid night in the passing game as Richert was 9 of 14 for 74 yards before the injury; Isaac Beiermann connected on 9 of 16 throws for 128 yards and he tossed one scoring touchdown.

Beiermann also led the Knights’ rushing attack. He had 15 carries for 103 yards and junior Lucas Corwin led the receiving crew with seven catches for 97 yards.

The Knights finished with 318 yards of total offense to the Bulldogs’ 423 yards.

Nebraska Lutheran (5-3) will open Class D2’s first round state football playoffs Thursday when they travel to Bruning to take on the BDS Eagles.