Knights ‘D’ up Tigers and roll to 65-31 win

WACO – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights turned seven second quarter turnovers by the East Butler Tigers into 10 points and pulled away to open a 15-point halftime lead.

Things didn’t get any better for the Tigers in the second half as Trey Richert scored 10 of his game-high 23 points in the third quarter and the Knights improved to 7-3 with the 65-31 win in boys CRC regular season action.

Lack of ball security allowed the Knights to score 14 points off East Butler’s 13 first half turnovers.

Nebraska Lutheran got seven points in the first quarter from junior Eli Vogt who finished with 14 and Silas Vogel added six.

The Knights led 54-21 through three quarters and flirted with a 40-point lead a few times but the Tigers scored enough in the fourth quarter against the Lutheran reserves to keep Lutheran from invoking a running clock.

Lutheran hit 27 of 56 from the field and 7 of 18 on 3-point attempts. They were 5 of 9 at the line.

East Butler was led in scoring by Alex Pierce with 14 and Carson Borgman with eight. The Tigers were 12 of 40 from the field and that included 4 of 16 on treys. They ended the night 4 of 6 at the line.

The Knights out-rebounded the Tigers 37-23.

Lutheran (7-3) will be back home on Thursday night to host the High Plains Storm.

East Butler (5-7) 7 7 7 10-31

Nebraska Lutheran (7-3) 12 17 25 11-65

EB (31) – Borgman 8, Pierce 14, Stara 2, Benes 2, Buresh 5. Totals- 12-40 (4-16) 4-6-31

NL (65)- Corwin 3, Richert 23, Vogt 14, Hueske 5, Otte 4, Worster 2, Eldrige 3, Dressel 4, Vogel 6, Sokolowski 2. Totals- 27-56 (7-18) 5-9-65