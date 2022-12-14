Knights climb above .500 with 42-29 win over Giltner

GILTNER – After a weekend trip to New Ulm, Minnesota, the Nebraska Lutheran Knights were back in the Crossroads Conference on Tuesday night as they traveled to Giltner for girls basketball.

The Knights improved to 3-2 on the year using a torrid first half to build a 30-8 lead and cruise to the 42-29 win over the Hornets.

Giltner won the second half with a 21-12 scoring advantage, but it was far too little to get back into the game.

Sophomore Tenley Williamson led the Knights scoring with 10 points and six rebounds; senior Jasmine Malchow added nine points and five rebounds while sophomore Rebecca Hueske had nine points and seven rebounds.

The Knights were 18 of 55 from the field for 33% and 2 of 6 on 3-point shots for another 33%. The Lutheran girls hit just 4 of 11 free throws.

Hornet scoring was led by freshman Kailyn Wilson with nine, senior Addison Wilson chipped in eight and freshman Avery Reeson finished with five.

Nebraska Lutheran (3-2) will host Exeter-Milligan tonight in Waco.

Nebraska Lutheran (3-2) 17 13 10 2-42

Giltner (1-4) 6 2 13 8-29