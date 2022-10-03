Knights buzz Hornets in D2-5 district matchup

WACO – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights improved to 4-2 overall on Friday night with a 64-36 win over the Giltner Hornets in a D2-5 district matchup in Waco.

Knights senior quarterback Trey Richert had another huge night offensively as he had a hand in nine touchdowns. The Lutheran signal caller connected on 20 of 31 passes for 276 yards and six touchdowns and ran the ball 15 times for 142 yards and three more scores.

The game was still in question at the half as the Knights led 38-28, but the second half turned into a defensive gem for the hosts as they held the Hornets to just eight points and pulled away with a 26-8 second half scoring run.

Giltner’s offense was primarily through their ground game as they ran the ball 50 times for 294 yards and four touchdowns. Freshman Jayden Smith led the running game with eight carries for 100 yards and two scores while Taylor Smith had eight carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

The Lutheran receivers were led by senior Trevor Hueske with six receptions for 125 yards and three scores and senior Jace Dressel had five catches for 73 yards and one TD. Also hauling in touchdown passes were junior Isaac Beiermann and Luke Otte.

On defense the Knights were led by Hueske with 14 tackles and junior Lucas Corwin with nine. Juniors Nick Cross and Eli Vogt each recorded one sack.

Nebraska Lutheran (4-2) will host the Palmer Tigers on Friday night and the following week will travel to Osceola for the regular season finale.

Giltner (2-4) 8 20 0 8-36

Nebraska Lutheran (4-2) 16 22 8 18-64