Knights allow 532 rushing yards in 74-42 loss at Fullerton

FULLERTON – On Friday night, Nebraska Lutheran put up 493 yards of total offense and scored 42 points. Unfortunately for the Knights, their defense allowed 532 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in a 74-42 loss against Fullerton.

Senior quarterback Trey Richert completed 25 of 51 passes for 358 yards and five touchdowns with one interception. He also finished as the Knights’ leading rusher with 87 yards and another score on 13 carries.

Lucas Corwin caught seven passes for 137 yards and a TD, Isaac Beierman hauled in four grabs for 114 yards and two scores and Trevor Hueske notched nine receptions for 63 yards with two scores as Lutheran’s aerial assault continued to fire on all cylinders.

Hueske also notched a team-high 12 tackles in the loss.

Fullerton’s Brady Cook led the Warriors’ ground game with 251 yards and four scores on 14 totes. Aiden Norman added 19 carries for 202 yards and found the end zone three times.