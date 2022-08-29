Knights’ aerial attacks stymies East Butler 51-2 in season opener

WACO - One of the most prolific passing combinations in the state in 2021 was Trey Richert to Trevor Hueske of Nebraska Lutheran, a pair of juniors.

On the very first play of the game on offense for Nebraska Lutheran on Friday night, Richert hooked up with Hueske on a 63-yard scoring toss and the Knights were off and running on their way to a 51-2 win over the East Butler Tigers.

Nebraska Lutheran led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and scored 30 in the second as they built a commanding 44-0 halftime lead and the two teams played with a running clock the entire second half.

Richert finished the game with 20 attempts and he completed 13 of them for 278 yards and five touchdowns.

Along with Hueske, who led the receiving crew with six receptions for 125 yards and three scores, junior Isaac Beiermann also had a big game as he hauled in four passes for 128 yards and two scores.

Richert also crossed the goal line in the second quarter on a 10-yard run that upped the Knights’ lead to 24-0 with around eight minutes to play in the half at the time.

The Tiger run game produced 172 yards on 37 carries as junior quarterback Ryan Sullivan did most of the damage with 98 yards on 15 totes. Freshman Rocco Hageman had 40 rushing yards on 11 carries.

The East Butler passing game netted them 30 yards for a total offense of 202 yards. Sullivan was 4 of 7 and he had two passes intercepted, one by Hueske and the other by Lucas Corwin.

Nebraska Lutheran finished with 306 yards of total offense. Richert finished with 314 yards of total offense.

On defense Hueske had 11 tackles including the team’s only sack; Corwin had nine stops and both Luke Otte and Jace Dressel finished with seven tackles. Caleb Eldridge recorded the only fumble recovery.

The Knights (1-0) travel to Silver Lake on Friday.

East Butler (0-1) 0 0 2 0-2

Nebraska Lutheran (1-0) 14 30 7 0-51