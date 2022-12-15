Knight girls rally past T-Wolves late 46-45

WACO – After eight minutes of play Thursday night, the Exeter-Milligan girls jumped out to a 17-8 lead as Nebraska Lutheran missed 11 of its first 13 shots. By halftime, the lead swelled to 29-19 and the Timberwolves appeared well on their way to their first win of the season.

Instead, the Knights rallied in the second half, outscoring the Timberwolves 27-16 over the final two quarters to storm all the way back and move to 4-2 on the year with a 46-45 win.

“We just reminded them that the shots were going to fall, but they weren’t going to be able to just throw it up at the hoop,” head coach Moriah Hackbarth said of the message to the team at half. “They had to make sure they collected themselves and put it away. We wanted to play our game, which is a fast-paced game, and playing like a team. They played for each other and they played for their Savior very well in that second half, which was pretty cool.”

Lily Otte sparked the Knights’ rally, as the senior scored six points in the third quarter and buried a go-ahead trey with 3:34 left in the game. The lead was short-lived, however, as Savana Krupicka canned a 3-ball of her own to put E-M back on top 45-44 with 1:44 left.

Trailing by a point with 41 seconds remaining, Jasmine Malchow crashed the glass for a critical offensive board off a missed shot and flipped the ball over to Rebecca Hueske on the other side of the lane for a go-ahead bucket with 25 seconds left.

On the final possession E-M got four cracks at the basket but couldn’t get any of the looks to fall as the Knights held on for the 46-45 comeback win.

“We left a lot of open looks off the press break,” T-Wolves head coach Jackson Krejci said after the game. “They were pressing us and we had some looks that we just missed, and you have to finish those against anybody in order to win games. The opportunities are there, we just have to convert.”

After two quarters, it appeared the outcome was going to be dramatically different. Exeter-Milligan played some of its best basketball of the season during the first half when it knocked down 10 of 31 shots and went 6 of 10 at the charity stripe.

That performance was good enough for a double-digit halftime lead as Lutheran went just 7 of 31 from the floor over the first 16 minutes. The Timberwolves were unable to turn in an equally strong outing in the second half, shooting 7 of 26 from the floor to leave the door open for a Knights rally.

“We’re trying to develop some consistency as a team, and it’s been six games and we’re getting there, getting around the hump a little bit,” Krejci said. “We had a lot of positives and not a lot of negatives in that first half. In the second half we had some mistakes that you can’t have against a team like Nebraska Lutheran that likes to push the ball, and the Otte girl is a good player.”

Otte was a main catalyst for the Knights’ comeback, scoring a trio of buckets in the third quarter and making life difficult for the T-Wolves on the other end of the court as she finished with six rebounds, five steals and a block defensively.

The senior missed a chunk of the second half after being helped off with an ankle injury but was able to fight through it and make an impact down the stretch.

“I’ve had a lot of ankle injuries over the years, so I’m pretty used to how to recover and how to get back from them,” Otte said after the game. “I just knew that the pain in the moment would be bad but if I caught my breath it would be bearable, so I got taped up and I was good.”

Nebraska Lutheran picked up the win despite shooting just 27.2% (18 of 66) from the floor for the game, in part because the Knights’ defense also held Exeter-Milligan under 30% shooting (17 of 57, 29.8%). It also helped that the hosts won the turnover battle 22-16.

Junior Malorie Staskal led Exeter-Milligan with 12 points, followed by 11 from Krupicka and Jozie Kanode’s 10. Olivea Swanson added six points in the loss, while Taylor Pribyl finished with three, Kiley Oldehoeft notched two and Jasmine Turrubiates rounded out the scoring with one.

Otte poured in 18 points – half of which came during the second half – to lead all scorers. She also proved a steadying presence on the court as a senior leader.

“I just reminded everyone that we needed to stay composed and we needed to play our game with aggression and an intensity that only we know how to play with,” she said.

Hueske added 13 points as the game’s second-leading scorer. Six of those came in the final stanza, including the game-winner in the final 30 seconds. Malchow added seven points and Marissa Endorf followed with six for Lutheran, while Tenley Williamsen rounded out the offense with two.

Despite the offensive struggles throughout the game, the Knights came up big when it mattered the most and found a way to improve to 4-2.

“The big thing was to leave all timidity at the door,” Hackbarth said. “They were going to go at it, they all had to go in with a scorer’s mindset, and they did. They played with composure and a finishing mindset, which was pretty cool.”