Knight girls lose non-conference tilt at Weeping Water

WEEPNG WATER – A rough start Friday night doomed the Nebraska Lutheran girls basketball team as they dropped a 51-37 final at Weeping Water in non-conference play.

Nebraska Lutheran (4-3) trailed 14-2 after the first eight minute quarter. The remainder of the game was played on even terms with the Weeping Water Indians leading at the break 33-19 and both teams matching each other in the third and fourth quarters, both scoring 10 and eight points.

Senior Jasmine Malchow led the Knights with 13 points and senior Lily Otte added eight. Junior Rebecca Hueske and sophomore Tenley Williamson added seven each.

The Knights were 12 of 37 from the field for 32% and that included 1 of 5 on 3-point shots. They connected on 12 of 18 free throws.

Samantha Hueske, Rebecca Hueske and Marissa Endorf finished with six boards each. Rebecca Hueske logged four steals and three assists.

No individual or team stats were available for Weeping Water.

The Knights will be in Osceola tonight to take on the Bulldogs in their final game before the holiday break.

Nebraska Lutheran (4-3) 2 17 10 8-37

Weeping Water (3-2) 14 19 10 8-51