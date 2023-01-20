Knight girls hit their stride, win of four of their last five games

WACO – The Nebraska Lutheran girls basketball team has won four of their last five games and will take an 8-6 record into the Crossroads Conference Tournament, which gets underway today in York.

The Knights are the No. 9 seed and will open action at the York University Freeman Center today at 1 p.m. against No. 8 seed Dorchester.

The Knights earned their eighth win of the season on Thursday night with a 59-33 win over the College View Academy Eagles.

The Knights dominated the game early, taking a 22-11 lead at the end of the first quarter and extending it to 36-22 at the break. The second half was not much better for the visiting Eagles as the hosts outscored them 26-11 to account for the final 26-point win.

Senior Lily Otte led the way with 21 points, including one 3-pointer and 2 of 4 at the line. Three players scored eight points as senior Jasmine Malchow was 3 of 10; sophomore Tenley Williamson was 3 of 6 and freshman Samantha Hueske was 4 of 6.

The Knights were 25 of 64 from the field for 39% and they hit just 2 of 12 3-pointers while struggling at the free throw line, going 7 of 19.

Hueske led the way with eight rebounds, while Otte and Rebecca Hueske had five steals and Otte added seven assists.

No team or individual scoring was available for the Eagles.

College View (3-8) 11 11 9 2-33

Nebraska Lutheran (8-6) 22 14 16 7-59