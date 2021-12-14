 Skip to main content
Knight girls fall to SD team on Minnesota trip
Knight girls fall to SD team on Minnesota trip

Knight girls drop road game to South Dakota school

NEW ULN, MINNESOTA – The Nebraska Lutheran Knight girls made their yearly pilgrimage to New Uln, Minnesota for the Martin Luther Classic Basketball Tournament.

Nebraska Lutheran (1-2) took a 33-29 lead at the half, but could not hold off Great Plains Lutheran High School out of Watertown, South Dakota as they dropped the 61-56 final.

Nebraska Lutheran put up a balanced scoring attack. Freshman Rebecca Hueske led with 13 points, senior Sophia Helwig and junior Jasmine Malchow both chipped in 12 and junior Lilly Otte finished with 10.

The Great Plains Lutheran Panthers (4-1) were led by junior Kimberly Goins with 20, freshman Madeline Prahl added 17 and sophomore Halle Bauer put up 12 points.

The Knights were out rebounded in the game 43-15, but the Panthers gave all of those possessions back with 30 turnovers to just five for the Knights.

Nebraska Lutheran left a lot of points at the free throw line where they were just 10 of 26 to a 5 of 14 effort from GPL.

The Knights missed all nine of their 3-point attempts, while the Panthers were 5 of 17. The Knights finished 23 of 62 from the field for 37%, while the Panthers hit 26 of 58 for 45%.

Nebraska Lutheran took on the Giltner Hornets on Tuesday and will play their final basketball game before the holiday break Thursday at Exeter-Milligan.

Nebraska Lutheran (1-2) 33 23-56

Great Plains Lutheran (4-1) 29 32-61

Breaking News