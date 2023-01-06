 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Knight girls can’t hang with BDS

WACO – Nebraska Lutheran hung with BDS for a quarter Thursday night, but in the end the Eagles proved to be too much to handle as they pulled away over the final three periods for a 67-38 win in Crossroads Conference action Thursday night.

The Knights went 15 of 46 (33%) from the floor and 2 of 4 from three, but they converted on just 6 of 17 free throws. Lily Otte and Rebecca Hueske tallied 15 points apiece to lead Nebraska Lutheran offensively, followed by three from Tenley Williamson and two each from Marissa Endorf and Rabea Ritter.

Jasmine Malchow rounded out the scoring with one point. Hueske and Otte both led the Knights with four rebounds as the team finished with 12 boards for the game. Otte tallied two assists and a pair of steals and Hueske led the team with four steals.

Stats for BDS were not available.

