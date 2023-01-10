Knight defense forces 36 East Butler turnovers

WACO – The East Butler Tigers were their own worst enemy on Tuesday night as they committed more turnovers than points scored in girls Crossroads Conference action.

Give a lot of the credit for the Tigers’ ball security issues to the Nebraska Lutheran defense as they were creating havoc at both ends of the court and that led to the Knights’ 55-30 win.

A total of 36 miscues by the Tigers added to a 50-41 Nebraska Lutheran advantage on the glass and a 63-47 shot differential in the game kept the East Butler Tigers from making up ground in the second half.

Senior guard Lily Otte scored 15 of her 29 points in the second quarter when the Knights broke away from a 9-6 first quarter lead and went to the half up 29-16.

The Knights were 22 of 63 from the field and that included 5 of 18 on 3-point attempts. The Knights finished 6 of 16 at the free throw line.

Nebraska Lutheran also got seven points from Rebecca Hueske and six from Marissa Endorf.

East Butler was led in scoring by senior Carynn Bongers with 11 and junior Madison Dewitt with eight. The Tigers were 7 of 47 from the field with just 1 of 6 3-point shots falling. East Butler was 15 of 34 at the line.

The Knights (5-5) will host the High Plains Storm on Thursday night.

East Butler (6-6) 6 10 7 7-30

Nebraska Lutheran (5-5) 9 20 15 10-55

Unofficial scoring

EB (30)- Janak 1, Havlovic 6, Dewitt 8, Bongers 11, Kriz 4. Totals-4-47 (1-6) 15-34-30

NL (55)- Prigge 2, Malchow 3, S. Hueske 5, Otte 29, R. Hueske 7, Endorf 6, Schwab 2. Totals-22-63 (5-18) 6-16-55.