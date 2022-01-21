Knight boys use charity stripe to down Weeping Water

WACO – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights were in the double-bonus with 5:52 to play in the game and that proved to be a huge factor in their win over the Weeping Water Indians in Friday night boys’ non-conference basketball.

Another huge factor was the Indians inability to hold onto the basketball as they committed 26 turnovers, 16 in the second half when they were trying to cut into the Knight lead.

Those two factors, both in the Knights’ favor, helped them to move to 11-3 on the year with the 51-38 win.

Nebraska Lutheran was never really able to put the Indians away until late as Weeping Water kept the game in the 8-10 point range for most of the fourth quarter.

The Knights were 17 of 31 at the line and the Indians finished 4 of 13, a difference of 13 points, which was the final score. The Knights hit 12 of 20 in the fourth quarter alone.

Weeping Water could have kept the game much closer but was just 1 of 7 in the fourth and 4 of 15 from the field.

Nebraska Lutheran led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter and 26-18 at the break. Leading the scoring for the Knights was junior Trey Richert with 23 points while Isaac Beiermann added 12.