Knight boys use charity stripe to down Weeping Water

WACO – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights were in the double-bonus with 5:52 to play in the game and that proved to be a huge factor in their win over the Weeping Water Indians in Friday night boys’ non-conference basketball.
Another huge factor was the Indians inability to hold onto the basketball as they committed 26 turnovers, 16 in the second half when they were trying to cut into the Knight lead.
Those two factors, both in the Knights’ favor, helped them to move to 11-3 on the year with the 51-38 win.
Nebraska Lutheran was never really able to put the Indians away until late as Weeping Water kept the game in the 8-10 point range for most of the fourth quarter.
The Knights were 17 of 31 at the line and the Indians finished 4 of 13, a difference of 13 points, which was the final score. The Knights hit 12 of 20 in the fourth quarter alone.
Weeping Water could have kept the game much closer but was just 1 of 7 in the fourth and 4 of 15 from the field.
Nebraska Lutheran led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter and 26-18 at the break. Leading the scoring for the Knights was junior Trey Richert with 23 points while Isaac Beiermann added 12.
Lutheran was 15 of 48 from the field and 4 of 18 on 3-point attempts.
Weeping Water finished the game with 16 of 46 and that included just 2 of 13 on threes. They were led in the scorebook by Carter Mogensen with 10, Hayden Nash added nine and Hunter Mortimer finished with eight.
Rebounds were dead even at 34, but the Knights had just 15 turnovers to the Indians’ 26.
Lutheran will be the No. 5 seed and will open CRC Tournament action today 2:30 p.m. at York College.
Weeping Water (3-9) 10 8 9 11-38
Nebraska Lutheran (10-3) 12 14 9 16-51
WW (38)-Nash 9, Essary 2, Mortimer 8, Mogensen 10, Wilson 2, Rhodes 7. Totals-16-46 (2-13) 4-13-38.
NL (51)-Richert 23, Beiermann 12, E. Vogt 2, Hueske 4, Koepsell 2, Jiang 3, Dressel 5. Totals-15-48 (4-18) 17-31-51