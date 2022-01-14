Knight boys snap losing skid, defeat Storm 60-38

POLK – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights entered Thursday’s Crossroads Conference tilt at High Plains riding a three-game losing streak. However, the Knights reversed their fortunes against the Storm, pulling away behind a decisive 21-9 run in the second quarter and rolling to a 60-38 win to snap the skid and improve to 7-3 on the season.

Nebraska Lutheran went 25 of 64 from the floor and 5 of 19 from beyond the arc in the victory. They also connected on five of eight chances from the foul line.

Trey Richert sparked the Knights offensively against High Plains, as the junior poured in a game-high 22 points on a sizzling 9-of-18 shooting performance. Richert also buried half of his eight attempts from downtown.

Junior Trevor Hueske notched 18 points to join Richert in double figures and canned 7 of 13 shots from the floor, while sophomores Isaac Beiermann and Silas Vogel added five points apiece. Five other Knights scored two points to round out Nebraska Lutheran’s offensive outburst.

Richert and sophomore Eli Vogt grabbed eight rebounds apiece to pace the Knights on the glass, while Vogel pulled down seven boards. Nebraska Lutheran finished with 43 rebounds for the game.