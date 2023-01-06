Knight boys run out of steam against BDS

WACO – Nebraska Lutheran grabbed momentum early in Thursday’s Crossroads Conference matchup against BDS as the Knights took a 22-18 lead into the locker room at halftime. However, the Eagles flipped the script after the intermission as they outscored the hosts 17-14 in the third quarter and 15-11 in the fourth to rally for a 50-47 win.

Lutheran shot 21 of 49 (43%) from the floor but did not hit a three as it finished 0 of 8 from beyond the arc. The Knights also went 5 of 11 from the foul line.

Trey Richert led the effort offensively with 17 points on 8 of 14 shooting, followed by seven from Eli Vogt. Jace Dressel and Lucas Corwin notched six points apiece for the Knights, while Trevor Hueske tallied five and Isaac Beiermann, Luke Otte and Silas Vogel rounded out the scoring with two points each.

Nebraska Lutheran struggled on the glass as it only finished with 14 rebounds, led by five from Dressel. Beiermann, Otte and Vogt each picked up two steals for the Knights in the loss.

Stats for BDS were not available.