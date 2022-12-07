Knight boys roll past Beavers 66-21

ST. EDWARD – For the second game in a row, the Nebraska Lutheran boys took to the court missing their leading scorer in Trey Richert, and for the second consecutive game the senior’s absence didn’t matter as the Knights blew past St. Edward 66-21 on Tuesday night.

The host Beavers actually led 6-3 after eight minutes, but the Knights quickly flipped the script with 16 points in the second stanza, 24 more in the third quarter and another 23 in the fourth. St. Edward, meanwhile, tallied 15 total points over the final three frames and Lutheran moved to 2-0 on the year in dominant fashion.

While St. Ed shot just 15% (6 of 41) from the floor, the Knights knocked down 29 of 54 shots (54%) – including a 4 for 16 outing from 3-point range.

Trevor Hueske outscored the Beavers singlehandedly, as the senior canned 10 of 15 shots for a game-high 22 points. Jace Dressel added 13 points on 6 of 9 shooting, while Isaac Beierman shot 4 of 7 and tallied 11 as three Knights cracked double figures.

Behind them, Eli Vogt notched six points and Silas Vogel netted four. Caden Pederson and Lucas Corwin each finished with three. Luke Otte and Lukas Worster both rounded out the offense with two as nine of the 10 Knights to see the court Tuesday scored.

Nebraska Lutheran hounded St. Ed on the glass for a 33-19 rebounding edge, and the Knights forced 19 steals while turning it over 19 times themselves.

Vogel grabbed a game-high 11 boards to pace the visitors, while Worster notched five. Biermann and Vogt dished out four assists apiece and Hueske swiped six steals as Lutheran moved to 2-0.